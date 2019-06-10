Chris Evans Gushes Over Toy Story 4’s Behind-the-Scenes Video of Keanu Reeves

Toy Story 4 is hitting theaters this week, and it features a handful of new characters, including Duke Caboom, “Canada’s greatest stunt man,” who is being voiced by John Wick star Keanu Reeves. Earlier this week, Keanu Planet shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of the actor recording his part, and it’s utterly delightful. Over 54,000 people liked the video, including Marvel Cinematic Universe star, Chris Evans. The man best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America has been expressing his excitement for Toy Story 4 a lot this week, and his latest tweet shows him gushing over Reeves.

If they just released 2 hours of this and called it Toy Story 4, I’d probably still see it at least twice in the theaters. https://t.co/5vCNWB090l — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 9, 2019

“If they just released 2 hours of this and called it Toy Story 4, I’d probably still see it at least twice in the theaters,” Evans wrote.

Many people commented on Evans’ tweet, loving his love for Disney and Keanu.

“And you wouldn’t be alone,” @ChrisEvans_USA replied. (We second that.)

“PLEASE BE IN A DISNEY MOVIE,” @capsheroes requested.

“So supportive, such a role model. It’s no coincidence you were chosen as Captain America. A leader we can all look up to,” @khoa_nguyen added.

You can currently catch Evans on the big screen in another Disney film, Avengers: Endgame.

Toy Story 4 was directed by Josh Cooley (Riley’s First Date), and produced by Mark Nielsen (associate producer Inside Out) and Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up).

You can real the animated film’s synopsis below:

“Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So, when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as ‘trash’ and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.”

Toy Story 4 will be released on June 21st.