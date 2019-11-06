Captain America Star Chris Evans Says Bringing James Dean Back With CGI Is “Awful”

Actor James Dean passed away in 1955 in a fatal car accident, yet it was recently announced that the actor’s likeness would be conjured through the use of CGI for the new film Finding Jack, which Captain America himself Chris Evans calls “awful” and “shameful.” The upcoming film is far from the first feature that has used a variety of production tools to create a performance from someone who has passed away, but the upcoming endeavor will be a major step forward for what is possible with these tools, with The Hollywood Reporter confirming that Dean’s entire body will be created with CGI, using a number of photos and videos to create the likeness, while another actor will voice the character.

“I’m sure he’d be thrilled,” the actor tweeted. “This is awful. Maybe we can get a computer to paint us a new Picasso. Or write a couple new John Lennon tunes. The complete lack of understanding here is shameful.”

Evans is only one of many people to take to social media to criticize the endeavor, though it’s worth noting that Dean’s estate is working with the filmmakers to ensure an authentic representation of the actor. Obviously this isn’t the same as Dean himself approving of the film, but the project isn’t taking shape without the proper support.

“We searched high and low for the perfect character to portray the role of Rogan, which has some extreme complex character arcs, and after months of research, we decided on James Dean,” co-director Anton Ernst shared in a statement. “We feel very honored that his family supports us and will take every precaution to ensure that his legacy as one of the most epic film stars to date is kept firmly intact. The family views this as his fourth movie, a movie he never got to make. We do not intend to let his fans down.”

Actor Bruce Lee passed away while filming the 1973 movie Game of Death, which utilized stand-ins and doubles to create a somewhat complete story when it was released in 1978. Tragically, Lee’s son Brandon was killed on the set of The Crow, forcing the film to also use doubles and editing to craft a complete picture.

Similarly, Paul Walker passed away while filming Furious 7, forcing the production to utilize CGI to place Walker’s face on a double’s body, played by the actor’s brothers. A similar technique was used with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which featured a stand-in delivering an on-set performance, only for Peter Cushing’s likeness to be placed on the double to bring Grand Moff Tarkin to life, despite the performer having passed away two decades earlier.

