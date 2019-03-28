Chris Evans Kept His ‘Captain America’ Shield, But He Wants the Full Suit

With the end of his time as Steve Rogers coming up with next month’s Avengers: Endgame, actor Chris Evans told The Hollywood Reporter that he wants to ask Marvel for a full Captain America costume to keep. Apparently, at the end of production, the actor took home a mask and shield, but never thought to ask for the whole outfit. There is, apparently, some precedent for it, as the MCU’s other major Chris — Hemsworth, who plays Thor — got to take home one of Thor’s costumes. And given the fact that Evans has often turned his celebrity into good works by doing things like visiting children’s hospitals, having a Captain America suit on hand makes a lot of sense for the actor.

As tends to happen when actors leave major projects — especially those, like superhero adaptations, that have cool and unique props, the question of what Evans managed to abscond with came up during an interview with THR. Evans took the opportunity to come clean. “I’m going to ask for the full suit,” he told the magazine. “I never asked for the full suit. [Chris] Hemsworth got the full suit. I want the full suit.” During the same interview, Evans once again expressed an interest to act less and direct more, although he noted that it has been widely misreported that he has announced a retirement from acting, saying that he doesn’t think it is something you ever completely walk away from.

You can see Evans play Cap once again in Avengers: Endgame next month. In addition to Evans, the film stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

