Chris Evans Reveals What Appeals to Him Most About Playing Captain America

The upcoming Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years is an exciting new book that’s filled with interesting, surprising, and hilarious stories from behind-the-scenes of the first 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe films. This hardcover collector’s item is packed with informative interviews, including ones with the heart behind the series, Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

When asked what appeals to him most about playing Cap, Evans had his answer ready. “Steve Rogers is a man who wants very much to do good and serve his country in World War II,” Evans explains, “but he’s been rejected from the Army for having asthma and other health challenges.”

Clearly, the wants of the character, who’s sole intention is to do good and fight for his country, is a noble and valiant trait that appeals to Evans.

He goes on to explain the beginning of Cap’s story: “Because of his good values and morals, Steve is chosen by a man named Dr. Erskine for an experiment to create a ‘Super Soldier.’” Of course, we all know that this leads to the birth of Captain America, the true moral compass and heart behind the franchise.

“He is injected with a serum that turns him into Captain America – and Dr. Erskine knows Steve won’t take advantage of the gift of power and will always protect the weak.”

It’s not surprising that Steve’s willingness to use his power for good is what appeals to Evans, who first donned the red, white and blue suit in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.

The actor has gone on to play the role in many MCU films, including two more Cap-centric movies, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Most recently, he played the role in Avengers: Infinity War, which brought the character to a dark new place.

Watching his friends, including his lifelong best friend, turn to dust in front of him, unable to protect them, has got to really change a man. Considering things were already pretty tough for Cap after the events of Civil War, Avengers 4 will probably show us the darkest version of the character yet.

Everyone is pretty certain Avengers 4 will be Evans’ last time playing the iconic superhero, especially since he posted his ominous goodbye tweet. However, fans are hoping he’ll get a happy ending. There’s even a heart-wrenching, bittersweet fan theory floating around, but you never really know with the wide world of Marvel.

While this may be the end for Evans as Cap, there’s still plenty of Marvel stories to be told onscreen. In fact, if Marvel were to create a hypothetical “The Next Ten Years” book in 2028, it would begin with Captain Marvel, the next installment of the franchise, which is set to be released on March 8, 2019.

Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years will be released on November 20th, and can be pre-ordered on Amazon.