Chris Evans Would Love To Play Two Characters In Avengers And Fantastic Four Crossover

Disney and 20th Century Fox’s new deal could end up making one of Chris Evans‘ most entertaining wishes come true.

The Captain America actor is the talk of the MCU thanks to his new beard, but at ACE Comic Con he was asked about the possibility of playing not one but two characters in an Avengers Fantastic Four crossover. Evans seems to be completely on board.

“I know, like a little parent trap right? I would love that, I really would,” Evans said. “That would be a lot of fun. I doubt they’d ever let me do that though.”

Before entering the Marvel cinematic universe Evans played the role of Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch in Fox’s first two Fantastic Four films. The 2005 film starred Evans, Ioan Gruffudd (Reed Richards), Jessica Alba (Sue Storm), Michael Chiklis (Ben Grimm), and Julian McMahon (Victor Von Doom) and resulted in a reasonable hit for the studio.

The cast would return for the Fantastic Four sequel, Rise of the Silver Surfer, though it didn’t meet the box office expectations of the studio. Evans would then move over to Marvel Studios as Captain America in The First Avenger and has since appeared in 4 more Marvel movies as the iconic character since. He will reprise the role yet again in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers 4, but his status after that is unknown.

Thing is, even if he doesn’t star as both characters, fans would love to see some reference made to his previous role if and when Marvel’s first family does make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

The Disney Fox deal doesn’t go through officially until sometime in 2019 from previous reports, so there is plenty of time to work out the details. Still, fans are chomping at the bit to see Marvel work their magic on not only the Fantastic Four but also the X-Men, two sets of characters that have been unavailable to their intricate plans.

Evans will reprise his role as Cap in this year’s Avengers: Infinity War, which is set to hit theaters on May 4.