Chris Evans Wants to Make a Fantasy Movie, Lord of the Rings Star Approves

Chris Evans took part in a panel at Emerald City Comic Con earlier today and talked about the current state of superhero movies. He also revealed he'd love to make a fantasy movie one day. The actor namedropped films like Lord of the Rings and The Neverending Story, and it caught the attention of some LOTR stars. Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, and John Rhys-Davies were taking part in a panel at the same con, and Popverse asked the trio if they would welcome the Captain America star to Middle Earth.

"I'm a big fan of fantasy films. I love Lord of the Rings. I love The Neverending Story," Evans said during his panel. "I don't know if I fit into them. I don't know if I'm even considered for them."

"I can wear pointy ears! ... I can shoot a bow & arrow!" he declared.

"I am the gatekeeper by the way," Astin joked when asked his thoughts on Evans' comments. "So I bless the concept."

"I love Chris Evans," Wood added. "I love all the choices that he makes as an actor and beyond all the Marvel stuff, but yeah. And listen, apparently there's going to be more stories told in Middle Earth, so Warner Bros. has deemed. What those will be, we have no idea, but there are plans to make more movies."

"You look at his success," Astin continued. "And how the industry sees him, and yet he's got the wonder – he's protected the kind of childlike imagination and wonder that he experienced when he watched these movies. When he was probably pretty young, right? He has that aspiration to do something that has [Lord of the Rings'] kind of literary heft and stuff. So you know, good for him."

Does Chris Evans Want To Play Captain America Again?

While there have been rumors that Evans will appear in Captain America: Brave New World, the actor seems happy to have passed the torch to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. However, Steve Rogers' fate in the MCU is currently unclear. He returned at the end of Avengers: Endgame an old man, and there were rumors in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that he was living on the moon. Evans attended C2E2 in Chicago last year and addressed the possibility of a return during his panel.

"It's tough, because look, I love that role deeply," Evans shared. "He means so much to me, and I really do. I think there's more Steve Rogers stories tell, sure. But at the same time, I'm very, very precious with it. I'd become, you know, it's like this little shiny thing that I have that I love so much, and I just don't want to mess up in any way, and I was a part of something that was so special for the special period of time and in a way, it really landed so well. He continued, "As much as I'm connected to that role and love telling those stories and working with those people. It doesn't quite feel right right now."

"It wasn't a plan," Evans explained when asked why he keeps doing comic book movies. "I wasn't like 'comics!' ... But the more you make those movies, the more research you do prior to the film, the more you realize you become a fan, you know, and you start to see with the fancy and these amazing characters and great stories and there's a starting point for the, you know, films ... You have all these creative people coming together, trying to operate on the same intangible idea. Comics give everyone a common ground to kind of say 'we've all seen this'. We all know how we felt when we read it, when we saw it. And that's the starting point. And that's really, it's an incredible help when you make it a film, not to mention the incredible built-in fan base."

