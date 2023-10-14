Chris Evans Confirms Marriage, Shows Off Wedding Band at NYCC

Last month, it was reported that Marvel star Chris Evans and Warrior Nun allum Alba Baptista got married. It was reported that the duo tied the know in their Boston-area home on September 9th in an intimate ceremony with just family and close friends. This weekend, Chris Evans attended New York Comic Con and took part in a spotlight panel. Since actors are currently on strike, they cannot talk about their projects. According to the NYCC website, actors are not able to "talk about past, current or upcoming projects from struck properties and studios." While Evans couldn't talk about Marvel or any of his upcoming projects, the actor was able to confirm his marriage for the first time publically.

"I got married," Evans told the crowd, flashing his gold wedding band (via US Weekly). "It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife's Portuguese. Yeah, go Portugal!" He added, "They were wonderful and beautiful. It's a lot planning a wedding. For those of you who are married, it takes a lot out of you."

He continued, "Now that we're through that, we've just kinda been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It's, like, the best time of year right now. Now we're just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting."

Evans and Baptista were first revealed to be dating last November. According to PEOPLE's initial report, the two had been dating for a year before their romance became public. In 2022, Evans won PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, and he talked about settling down.

"That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," Evans said. "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."

"So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important," he added. "I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can't think of anything better."

Congrats to Chris Evans and Alba Baptista!

Stay tuned for more updates from NYCC.