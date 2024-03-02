Chris Evans Weighs in on Current State of Superhero Movies: "Not Trying To Throw Shade"

Chris Evans was last seen as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame, and despite some rumors, he's not expected to reprise the role any time soon. It's been an interesting time for comic book movies with 2023 seeing a lot of surprising box office bombs for both Marvel and DC. During a recent appearance at Emerald City Comic Con, Evans addressed the current state of comic book films.

"[Making superhero films isn't easy]. If it was easy, there'd be a lot more good ones – not trying to throw shade. Some Marvel projects are objectively phenomenal films," Evans shared (via Laughing Place).

Does Chris Evans Want To Play Captain America Again?

While there have been rumors that Evans will appear in Captain America: Brave New World, the actor seems happy to have passed the torch to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. However, Steve Rogers' fate in the MCU is currently unclear. He returned at the end of Avengers: Endgame an old man, and there were rumors in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that he was living on the moon. Evans attended C2E2 in Chicago last year and addressed the possibility of a return during his panel.

"It's tough, because look, I love that role deeply," Evans shared. "He means so much to me, and I really do. I think there's more Steve Rogers stories tell, sure. But at the same time, I'm very, very precious with it. I'd become, you know, it's like this little shiny thing that I have that I love so much, and I just don't want to mess up in any way, and I was a part of something that was so special for the special period of time and in a way, it really landed so well. He continued, "As much as I'm connected to that role and love telling those stories and working with those people. It doesn't quite feel right right now."

"It wasn't a plan," Evans explained when asked why he keeps doing comic book movies. "I wasn't like 'comics!' ... But the more you make those movies, the more research you do prior to the film, the more you realize you become a fan, you know, and you start to see with the fancy and these amazing characters and great stories and there's a starting point for the, you know, films ... You have all these creative people coming together, trying to operate on the same intangible idea. Comics give everyone a common ground to kind of say 'we've all seen this'. We all know how we felt when we read it, when we saw it. And that's the starting point. And that's really, it's an incredible help when you make it a film, not to mention the incredible built-in fan base."

