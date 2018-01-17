Chris Hemsworth Wants To Slap The Younger Version Of Himself That Almost Passed On Thor

If Chris Hemsworth could travel through time, he would use the ability to go back and smack his younger self who ever considering passing on the Thor role.

“I might’ve had a hesitation and I kind of want to get a time machine and go back and slap that younger pretentious version of myself,” Hemsworth said. “I was trying to be an artist. I was like, ‘Oh, I want to do independent films. It’s too big! It’s a franchise!’ No. I love that character. I’ve loved this experience. It’s been the best.”

Hemsworth opened up about the thought of passing on the role while appearing on The Tonight Show. The actor appeared on the NBC show to promote his new 12 Strong film, which goes to show he is maintaining his younger self’s wish of doing films outside of the Marvel Studios franchise.

“I think my hesitation, I had no idea what it was gonna be,” Hemsworth said. By the sound of it, though, Hemsworth knows now exactly how long the role would last. “If it was gonna be a good experience or bad. Thankfully, it has been the best experience I’ve ever had. We just wrapped Avengers 4. So, that’s kind of it now, most of the franchise.”

Whether or not Hemsworth will reprise the role of Thor beyond the fourth Avengers movie is unknown. A fourth Thor movie would mark his eighth time in the part, having appeared in Thor, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers 4.

The 2011 Thor film, Hemworth’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has a 71.89 rating in the ComicBook.com movie database, earning it a ranking of 48th all time among comic book movies. Users have voted the film an average of 3.72 out of 5 stars.

Hemsworth’s most recent adventure took place in Thor: Ragnarok, as his Thor teamed up with the Hulk for a cosmic adventure before a collision with Thanos sends the God of Thunder to Avengers: Infinity War. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th and Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel arrives on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s sequel on July 6, 2019 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.