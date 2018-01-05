Chris Hemsworth Has Wrapped On ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Movies

Chris Hemsworth has done his part on the Avengers: Infinity War movies.

Hemsworth revealed as much while talking to Collider‘s Steven Weintraub. “Just spoke to Chris Hemsworth for 12 Strong,” Weintraub wrote on Twitter. “He told me he wrapped on the Russo Brothers’ Avengers movies yesterday. Wonder when Disney will reveal the title of Avengers 4…”

The 2019 Avengers film will be Hemsworth’s seventh time playing the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kicking off the gig with 2011’s Thor, he has since appeared in The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Thor: Ragnarok, in that order. Of all current Avengers cast members, Hemsworth seems most likely to play the lead in a fourth installment to their heroes’ franchise for the time being.

Thor: Ragnarok is currently finishing up its theatrical run. Marvel Studios has Black Panther set to release in February, followed by Avengers: Infinity War in May and Ant-Man and The Wasp in July. In 2019, Marvel Studios will release the fourth Avengers film and is expected to drop a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.