‘Thor’ Star Chris Hemsworth Plans To Take Some Time Off From Acting

With the massive success of Thor: Ragnarok, fans would think star Chris Hemsworth would be elated to see the character he’s been portraying since 2011 finally be appreciated for everything he has to offer. Having recently wrapped filming Avengers 4 and officially fulfilling his contract, the actor claims he hopes to take some time away from acting to spend more time with his family.

“I want to be able to take the kids to school. I may even be off all year. Maybe,” Hemsworth told The Times, while joking that “it’s time to just cash in and check out and surf for the rest of my life.”

In retrospect, the actor noticed an interesting pattern in which his career was taking off at the times his family was expanding.

“It all happened at once and I’ve thought about it and gone, ‘God, am I trying to do too much at once?’” Hemsworth noted. “There’s no regret by any means. It just comes out of wanting to be [at home] more.”

Raising kids is never easy, with the actor pointing out that his hectic career only added even more challenges.

“I want to be there more. My wife and I were talking the other day about how the years are flying by: our daughter [India Rose] is five and a half and the boys [twins called Tristan and Sasha] are three and a half,” the actor shared. “And however much time you do have together, it never seems like enough. It’s always exhausting, even when we have help with grandparents or a nanny.”

While the actor is looking forward to the much-deserved time off, he also admits that no longer having the steady work is somewhat intimidating.

“It’s sort of a scary thought,” Hemsworth confessed to USA Today. “This really seemed like this never-ending thing. And now it’s potentially finishing.”

Given the success of Thor: Ragnarok, the character might be more popular than ever, but that doesn’t mean the MCU will see the character continue after Avengers 4.

“[Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige] said, ‘Look, we just have to concentrate on [Avengers] now,’” Hemsworth shared of the possibility of more solo Thor films. “So who knows? There are 76 cast members in these two Avengers films. They will be the biggest films of all time, far bigger than my character. It’s a conversation for further down the road, if it was going to happen.”

Audiences will next see Thor in Avengers: Infinity War on May 4.

