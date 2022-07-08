Chris Hemsworth Reveals How Much of Thor is Love and How Much Is Thunder

Marvel Studios has begun ramping up the promotion for their next film, Thor: Love and Thunder, and everything that they've released looks fantastic. Chris Hemsworth is set to return as Thor and he's going through a bit of a transitional period. He lost all the wait he gained, so you'd think he'd be ready to return to the fight. Since the events of Avengers: Endgame the hero has decided to use his hands for peace as opposed to battle until the Guardians of the Galaxy bring him into the fold. With a film that's titled Love and Thunder, you'd want to know how much of it will be love and how much of it will be thunder? During a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Hemsworth gave an answer to that very question.

"I'd say it's pretty heavily 50/50," Hemsworth revealed. "It's a romance, sure, there's love there, but I'd say there's more crazy thunder than anything else. Or equal anyway."

The film will definitely feature some romance with the reintroduction of Thor's ex-girlfriend. Natalie Portman is set to return as Jane Foster and has become The Mighty Thor version of the character since we last saw her in Thor: The Dark World. Jane Foster will be going through a "terrible hardship" in the film, but it's currently unknown if that hardship will be the same cancer story line from the comics. Hemsworth revealed in the same interview that the film will feature some big reveals for Portman's return. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, the actor revealed that the film will answer some unanswered questions about Thor and Jane Foster's relationship.

"I mean, I started this journey with her[Portman], playing opposite her in the first film and to reunite now and have Jane being in a very different place and also Thor having to be in a different place," Hemsworth revealed. "It was a lot of fun and, you know, we got a chance to sort of answer some of the unanswered questions that we left the second film with when they parted. We didn't really know what actually happened. Did she dump him? Did he dump her? Who left who? Etcetera. So we had a lot of fun answering those questions."

"She comes in and definitely kicks some ass. Which is interesting for Thor to try and understand or grab a hold of that idea because he's in a space of 'who am I?' And to see someone else dressed like him is like, slightly confusing." The Thor: Love and Thunder star added when asked about Portman's action scenes.

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

