Chris Hemsworth Reveals Why He's Intimidated by Chris Pratt

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in production in Australia and will see the return of many franchise favorites, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor. The movie will also feature some of the Guardians of the Galaxy since Avengers: Endgame ended with Thor leaving Earth with the space team. Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket) all arrived in Australia back in January, and it appears they already finished filming their roles last month. During a recent interview with GQ Australia, Hemsworth talked about working with Pratt and revealed why he finds the former Parks and Rec star intimidating.

"The guy is wildly impressive with the spontaneity and the humor and the things he comes up with," Hemsworth said of Pratt. "It's both funny, inspiring, and intimidating."

Hemsworth may find Pratt's comedic skills intimidating, but the Aussie actor has some comedy chops of his own. In fact, Thor: Ragnarok allowed him to show a whole new side to Thor back in 2017. The actor even explained how director Taika Waititi, who is also helming Thor: Love and Thunder, taught him how to "lighten up."

"I found when I first got to Hollywood, I had this idea of, 'This is what a leading man has to be, speak this way, and act this way,’ and be a little bit tortured or something. Even in the work I was doing, I felt myself kind of restricted and playing by these rules I had sort of set for what I thought was the archetype for what was gonna work," Hemsworth told BUILD Series back in 2019.

"I then played in Thor 1, and there was comedy in that, there was a great sort of fish out of water quality to it, but there was a Shakespearean element too which was a little bit more sort of serious — and I love that film, I’m so proud of it. And through the other versions of Thor, and it was my doing, I started to restrict it a bit more and felt a little bit kind of trapped in applying these things I thought I had to be — cool, strong and so on."

"By the time I got to Thor: Ragnarok, I spoke to Taika Waititi, the director on the film, and I’m like, 'I’m just, I’m so sick of myself.' And he’s like, 'Yeah, I’m sick of you too,'" Hemsworth added. "And I think the character is so much more and I said, 'Let’s dismantle this thing, let’s destroy it, throw out everything and be totally comfortable with making a fool of ourselves.'"

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on February 11, 2022.