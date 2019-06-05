Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson Want A MCU Love Triangle Between Thor, Valkyrie And Captain Marvel

Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are reuniting in Men in Black: International and the two stars always seem to have a good time working together. In a new interview, Hemsworth (Thor) and Thompson (Valkyrie) were asked by MTV International what their buddy spin-off Marvel film would be if given the chance, and Thompson already had a pitch ready to go. Her series though would also include another Marvel star, Captain Marvel herself Brie Larson, and the exchange between the two discussing their plans was quite entertaining.

“A rom-com,” Thompson said. “Like we both try and fix each other’s love lives. Everyone knows who I’m dating.” Hemsworth looked over and asked “Who are you dating” with a knowing smile, to which Thompson responded You don’t know?”

“Well, I’ve heard rumors,” Hemsworth said. “I’ve heard a few, what do they call it? Shipping.”

“Shipping,” Thompson said. “I’m being shipped with…”, Thompson said, with Hemsworth finishing the sentence with “Captain Marvel”

“Yeah,” Thompson said, with Hemsworth replying, “I thought Thor was being shipped..” but this time Thompson finished his sentence by adding “with Captain Marvel? That’s why I’m saying let’s make a love triangle,” Thompson said. “Let’s make an MCU, oh my gosh, let’s make an MCU like thriller. You know those old like 90s who’s going to be with who. It could be light. Just a rom-com about like the three of us.”

“Or like The Hand That Rocks The Cradle,’ Hemsworth said. Thompson loved the idea, replying “Yes!”

So there you have it, folks. The beginning of Marvel’s first romantic comedy thriller and it would feature Thor, Valkyrie, and Captain Marvel. We’re pretty sure fans would turn out to see it if it ever actually happened, though even if it doesn’t, that probably won’t stop the fans from shipping Valkyrie and Captain Marvel online, and even Marvel Studios has noticed. In a new interview Captain Marvel producer Mary Livanos said they have taken notice of the ship’s popularity.

“And then, of course, there’s the Brie Tessa Thompson love going on online which is fun to see,” Livanos said. “It’s so charming and so fun to see the actor’s themselves get excited about the potential mashup so that as a creative makes you start thinking.”

You can find the official description for Men In Black: International below.

“The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.”

Men In Black: International hits theaters on June 14th.