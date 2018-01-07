Chris Hemsworth Wants Thor and Wolverine Team-Up

After teaming up with Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth is looking for a new partner.

Now that Disney is buying Fox, Hemsworth hopes his Thor will cross paths with Wolverine. That’s what he told Screen Rant when asked about which Fox character he’d most like to interact with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean, Wolverine, just because I love that character, you know what I mean?” Hemsworth says. “I just love Hugh Jackman. Unfortunately, he died in the last movie, didn’t he?”

That’s true. Jackman’s Wolverine did die at the end of Logan. Then again, it wouldn’t be the first time that Wolverine has returned from the dead. Hemsworth seems to feel like he can convince Jackman to do the same.

“We can bring him back to life,” Hemsworth suggests. “Now that you’ve informed me that it’s a possibility I’m going to get on the one phone and try to coax him over or convince him and see if he has one more in him.”

Hemsworth has said that he’s interested in interacting with the X-Men in general.

“Oh, [it’s] awesome,” Hemsworth said. “And I hope they get to do it because contractually a lot of us have now kind of done our run. But to interact… and I’ve said that a while ago about, ‘Imagine interacting with Wolverine or all the different characters from X-Men’… [Deadpool and Thor] would be pretty cool. The most exciting thing about Avengers was just being on set as Thor with the Guardians, or… I was as much a fan to see that kick off as anyone else.”

As regards his contract, Hemsworth is hoping to stick around a bit longer. Meanwhile, the current MCU stars will come together in Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War currently has a 4.39 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the most-anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are about Avengers: Infinity War by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.