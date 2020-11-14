Patrick Schwarzenegger Addresses Chris Pratt Controversy

✖

Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pine not only all share the same first name, but are also some of Hollywood's most sought-after leading men, resulting in each of them earning massive followings and opportunities to star in superhero films. Given the nature of the internet and its inability to let people enjoy things equally, social media often argues about which actor is the "Best Chris," forcing there to be a "Worst Chris." Last month, a series of posts emerged proclaiming Pratt to be the "Worst Chris," with the actor's brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger detailing just how toxic social media can be.

"It’s crazy. Twitter is a junkyard, right?" Schwarzenegger revealed to Variety. "I mean, every day there’s something. People are calling out this person or that person, or let’s get mad at this person. People are so focused on putting other people down to make themselves feel better. It’s sad, honestly. Chris is pretty strong-boned. I don’t think anything really hits him deep down. I messaged him, and just mostly was like, 'I hope you’re not taking this seriously.' I don’t really know what else to say. I think he can learn a thing or two from my dad or my mom. My dad was always adamant about not letting anybody else’s opinions mess with his drive or where he wanted to go. No matter what you’re doing in life, there’s are always going be people hating on you and wanting you to fail."

Having starred in the Jurassic World films and playing Star-Lord for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's no understatement to say that Pratt has millions of fans around the world, but anytime there's any sort of ranking of any topic, there will inevitably be something that ends up at the bottom of the list. Despite these debates about the actors often being lighthearted, recent weeks and a much tenser political climate resulted in more direct attacks at Pratt.

While much of Hollywood, including fellow Chrises, often express their progressive beliefs, Pratt regularly expresses his Christian values, many of which align with conservative issues. This typically results in the left criticizing him for those beliefs while those on the right are known to criticize him for not being more vocal about his stances on controversial issues.

Pratt was recently announced to be involved in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

