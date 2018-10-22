Chris Pratt Fires Back At ‘Avengers’ Co-Star Chris Evans Over Urinating Dog Birthday Tweet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe features a number of big actors named Chris, and two of them are locked in a bitter rivalry thanks to a dog and a Star-Lord fire hydrant.

Okay, bitter might not be the right word, but it is certainly entertaining. Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt has sent a response to his fellow Avengers: Infinity War actor Chris Evans (Captain America), saying “You’ll be hearing from my lawyer”.

So, how did we get here? Well, it all started thanks to a happy birthday image from Evans. Evans really went all out to wish his buddy a happy birthday, sending him an image of a dog peeing on a fire hydrant. Sounds pretty innocuous right? Well, the bar was raised thanks to a sign by the hydrant that read ‘Property of Star-Lord Dogs beware!’, but the real icing on the cake was that the top of the fire hydrant had been fashioned to look like Star-Lord’s helmet.

You’ll be hearing from my lawyer. https://t.co/0ACzkyQhpG — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) June 22, 2018

“Happy birthday @prattprattpratt from me and this giver of zero f*cks. We hope you’re getting showered with affection today.”

That really is amazing…you have to give Evans credit.

So, you can understand why Pratt is bringing out the lawyers, but some of the comments on his response have been simply delightful. People are sending Pratt some amazing images of dogs to help him out, like one from @valyria26, who posted an image of her adorable dog in a suit and tie with some books. The caption reads ‘I hear the firm of Ein, Baxter, and Shnuffles specializes in such cases.”

That dog is adorable, so Pratt needs to get on the phone with Ein, Baxter, and Shnuffles asap!

These two probably won’t be seeing a lot of each other in Avengers 4 (thanks to the ending of Avengers: Infinity War), but hopefully when they do they can put this birthday business behind them and focus on beating Thanos.

