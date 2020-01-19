Chris Pratt Shares Birthday Love for Avengers: Endgame Co-Star Dave Bautista

January 18th was the 51st birthday of Dave Bautista, the wrestler turned actor who is best known for playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many people took to social media yesterday to send Bautista their love, including some of his Marvel co-workers. James Gunn, who directed Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, wrote a sweet message that included some hilarious shade towards Chris Pratt. Eventually, Pratt quote tweeted Gunn’s post to send his own well wishes.

“Happy Birthday to @DaveBautista, a guy I’m lucky to be sharing my Guardians journey with, and the best friend a guy could have. Love you, buddy! ❤️ PS Who’s that dude photobombing our special moment?,” Gunn wrote.

“Happy Birthday Dave! Love you buddy! Hope you’re having fun at the fights! #Drax,” Pratt replied.

You can check out the full tweet below:

Happy Birthday Dave! Love you buddy! Hope you’re having fun at the fights! #Drax https://t.co/EYkoebRDLD — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 19, 2020

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not on Marvel’s Phase Four line-up, the film is expected to happen sometime in the future with Gunn returning to direct. However, the director is currently taking a break from Marvel to film The Suicide Squad for DC.

In addition to celebrating a birthday, it was also announced this month that Bautista would be teaming up with Aquaman star, Jason Momoa, for the second season of his Apple TV+ series, See. Per Deadline, Bautista joins the series alongside returning cast members Alfre Woodard (Paris,) Hera Hilmar (Maghra,) Sylvia Hoeks (Queen Kane,) and Christian Carmago (Tamacti Jun.)

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.