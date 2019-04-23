Chris Pratt Stands Behind Disney’s Decision To Rehire James Gunn For ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’

James Gunn is now back as the director for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and there’s one actor in particular who’s very excited. Speaking with People on the red carpet of the Avengers: Endgame premiere, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt admitted he was thrilled to have Gunn back in the director’s chair.

“I was so thrilled, so excited. I think it’s the right move, I really stand behind it,” Pratt said. “I’m really proud of Disney for hiring James back and ultimately thrilled for not only us, but also for the fans. I think it’s going to wrap up the trilogy in the best way.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pratt then made sure to point out that the entire point of the Guardians of the Galaxy is about giving misfits a second chance and changing who they are for the better.

“And Guardians of the Galaxy are really all about second chances and giving people an opportunity to be their best. We’re a ragtag squad of people coming together and having each other’s back. I think it really worked out the way it was supposed to, and I feel good about it.”

Shortly after the release of Avengers: Infinity War last year, an alt-right group of Twitter users targeted Gunn over decades-old tweets, which eventually resulted in his firing. Through the miracle of time, Gunn was rehired some six months later in the lead up to Avengers: Endgame. Now, the filmmaker is tasked with directing and writing both The Suicide Squad for Warner Brothers in addition to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel Studios.

The Suicide Squad will reportedly start production later this year while Guardians 3 isn’t anticipated to begin production until February 2021.

Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are both now available on home media release.

Where do you think Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will take the group of heroes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!