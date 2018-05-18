Clark Gregg Says Brie Larson Is Killing It In Captain Marvel Role

Clark Gregg is back in the MCU in Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and has nothing but praise for his new co-star.

Gregg previously portrayed SHIELD Agent Phil Coulson in Marvel’s Avengers film, but since “dying” in that movie he’s been absent from the movie universe, though no less active on the TV side. Now he’s making a return to the big screen, and in an interview with PeopleTV, the actor revealed just how great a job Larson is doing with the part of Carol Danvers.

“I’m having a blast right now shooting Captain Marvel, which is one of the great Marvel characters,” Gregg said. When asked about Larson specifically Gregg said “Brie Larson is amazing. An amazing person and an amazing actor, and she’s killing this role.”

“She’s amazing. I mean you know, everyone knows she won an Oscar, and she’s really special,” Gregg said. “We did a movie together when she was 15 called Hoot, and it was nice to see her again because I don’t know she was a kid in this movie when…I guess that was almost 15 years ago, and I’m so proud of her. What she’s done, she’s become one of I think our best actresses.”

While Gregg praised Larson, he had some love for the rest of the amazing cast as well. “It’s an amazing cast,” Gregg said. “Ben Mendelson, Sam Jackson, Jude Law, Annette Bening…it’s really fun.”

He also dropped this gem, though odds are it won’t pan out in a final version. “It takes place in the 90s, so there’s…I mean everyone’s wearing MC Hammer pants,” Gregg said.

Gregg has continued his Marvel adventures in ABC’s Agents of SHIELD series but was more than happy to make a return trip back to the MCU.

“That was a fun call from my friends in the Cinematic Universe,” Gregg said, “who I normally see at these events, saying, ‘You know, we think once again we have some work for you, but it takes place in the ’90s. Can you go to the gym?’ Yeah, I said, ‘The ’90s? I mean, there is no gym that can get me back to the ’90s.’ And they said, ‘Well, don’t worry. We’ve been working on that technology, and we think we can goose you back a few years.’”

