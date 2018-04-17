‘Cloak & Dagger’ Reveals More Classic Marvel Characters on New Series

In the classic comic book run for Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, the runaway superheroes were aided in their quest to stop violent drug dealers by a preacher and a detective, one of whom goes on to become a hero in their own right.

Those characters will also be appearing on the new Freeform series from Marvel Television, with Detective Brigid O’Reilly and Father Delgado confirmed for the show.

A new report from Entertainment Weekly confirms Emma Lahana will be playing Detective O’Reilly in Cloak & Dagger, while Jaime Zevallos will play Father Delgado.

Marvel Television and Freeform provided character descriptions for the characters, too:

Detective Brigid O’Reilly is accustomed to working in a man’s world, but she isn’t looking to be ‘one of the guys.’ Her New York sensibilities have hardened her from being too friendly or open, setting her apart from her Louisiana counterparts. Brigid believes in justice and doesn’t think that anyone should be above it, including other cops. Especially other cops…

Father Delgado is constantly seeking redemption in spite of the fact that he’s not sure that he deserves it. Oppressed by the collar, he leads more through words than example, as he still struggles daily with the life he has chosen.

In the comics, Tyrone Johnson and Tandy Bowen were kidnapped by the crime lord Silvermane’s thugs and given experimental drugs as test subjects, which resulted in their superpowers (they were later revealed to be mutants). They took to cleaning up the streets of New York City as Cloak and Dagger, aided by Father Delgado and Detective O’Reilly.

O’Reilly would later become the vigilante known as Mayhem after a group of corrupt police officers turned on her and seemingly killed her.

The new series from Freeform might take a similar route in the future, but given that Marvel Television series such as Runaways and the Netflix shows tend to be a bit more grounded, we expect such a storyline to be a long play.

Series showrunner Joe Pokowski teased what fans can expect from the series, revealing how the show has changed from the classic comics.

“So the nature of their powers, from an emotional standpoint, is Tandy lives on the spectrum between cynicism and hope, and Tyrone lives on the spectrum between fear and bravery,” Pokkowski told CinemaBlend. “So their first season stories are about Tandy trying to move from being a very cynical human being towards the light, and Tyrone trying to move from the fear that can cripple you to becoming a hero.”

Fans will get to see Cloak & Dagger on Freeform when it premieres June 7th.

Are you excited for the new Marvel series? Be sure to chime in in the comment section!