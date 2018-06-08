The Internet Is In Love With ‘Cloak and Dagger’

Tonight, the Marvel Cinematic Universe grew a little bit bigger. On the television side of things, fans watched as Freeform revealed its first-ever Marvel project with Cloak & Dagger. The show kicked off with a two-hour premiere, and the Internet is sounding off on the fledgling series.

So, as you can see below, fans are already asking if a second season has green green-lit. It looks like the show’s a winner, yeah?

If you head to social media, sites like Twitter and Tumblr having nothing but nice things to say about the show. Cloak & Dagger‘s premiere began with a gut-wrenching opening, and it left fans desperate for leads Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson to reunite. Now, the Marvel TV project has earned itself one loyal fanbase, and ComicBook’s Charlie Ridgely is one of them.

Not long ago, ComicBook put up its own review of Cloak & Dagger, and Ridgely stressed the Freeform series may be one of Marvel’s most grounded TV adaptations yet.

“Where Cloak & Dagger really excels is in its ability to pay equal attention to the fantastical elements behind these powers, and the real situations facing our country. Issues like racial tension, social anxiety, bullying, police brutality, loss, homelessness — all of these are tackled head first, putting Cloak & Dagger right alongside Black Lightning in terms of taking an exciting premise and inserting it flawlessly into the terrifying reality that so many of our young people face today. It’s a remarkable blend of two very different worlds,” Ridgely wrote.

“If you’re on the fence about Cloak & Dagger, it’s time to hop on over to the other side. It’s a surprisingly dark turn for a Marvel TV series on a teenage-driven network, but it makes for a wonderful departure from what the studio has delivered so far,” the review goes on. “Intelligent and utterly fearless, Cloak & Dagger is a hit in the making. You don’t want to miss out.”

As you can see below, ComicBook isn’t the only one with high praise for Cloak & Dagger. With just two episodes to its name, the Freeform experiment is proving to be a word-of-mouth success, and superhero fanatics would be amiss in missing out on the show.

What did you make of this new Marvel series? Will you be tuning into Cloak & Dagger next week?

Man, the way Tyrone and Tandy are linked…that got me. Cloak and Dagger fans, I think we’re in for something great. #CloakAndDagger #Freeform — Ben (@XBen3000) June 8, 2018

How amazing was that opening!?? I’m crying. Such powerful performances by two young actors #cloakanddagger — Ally Maki (@allymaki) June 8, 2018

There’s a Cloak and Dagger show on TV that is actually really freaking good and I am sitting here watching it. What a time to be alive. #cloakanddagger — Nicole Drum (@lifeinpolaroid) June 8, 2018

My new favorite show was totally worth the wait. #CloakAndDagger — Danyel Sanders (@_danny0825) June 8, 2018

Two episodes of #CloakAndDagger and I’ve decided two things: one, that the series is one of my favorites and two, is it too early to ask for a second season? — Sarah Rishty (@Dragonflight126) June 8, 2018

