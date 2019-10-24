Cloak & Dagger Showrunner Breaks Silence Over Show’s Cancellation

The world of Marvel TV has suffered some devastating cancellations in recent years, and it looks like Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is the latest casualty. The Freeform series was officially cancelled after two seasons on Thursday, and it’s safe to say that some are heartbroken by the news. Among those is showrunner Joe Pokaski, who offered his take on the cancellation in a heartfelt Twitter thread, which you can check out below.

This was the first pilot I’d ever written, i was very green, and I put my heart into it, and then it was put in a drawer. When I got the call five years later that they wanted to make it, I wasn’t surprised. Because you can’t keep Tandy and Tyrone in a drawer. — Joe Pokaski (@JoePokaski) October 24, 2019

This time around, there was no reason to pull punches. We found a force of nature director like @gpbmadeit to help tell this coming of age story that put #Marvel characters and situations on the screen that didn’t look like what we had seen before. — Joe Pokaski (@JoePokaski) October 24, 2019

They were but two of a troupe of amazing actors, heroes and villains, and sometimes both (I’m looking at you, @emmaklahana ) who brought their own truth to our fiction and pulled me into stories I knew were made up. — Joe Pokaski (@JoePokaski) October 24, 2019

We put together the best crew in television. The amount of art, sweat, and tears poured into every frame, with a limited amount of resources, and a dedication to diversity and justice. We did the impossible. And became a family and I hope we remain as such. — Joe Pokaski (@JoePokaski) October 24, 2019

Most importantly, we had a strong group of fans picking up what we were putting down. Who took conversations about privilege out of our church and into their lives. Who knew what it meant when we put a man in a refrigerator. — Joe Pokaski (@JoePokaski) October 24, 2019

There is no human better at second-guessing himself than me, I swear. And while my imagination is active, I can’t think of what I would have done different with this great power and great responsibility in our corner of the Marvel Universe. I’m so proud of what we got to do. — Joe Pokaski (@JoePokaski) October 24, 2019

…because you can’t keep Tandy & Tyrone in a drawer. — Joe Pokaski (@JoePokaski) October 24, 2019

Cloak & Dagger followed Tyrone Johnson/Cloak (Aubrey Joseph) and Tandy Bowen/Dagger (Olivia Holt), two teenagers whose lives are turned upside down when they both discover they have superpowers. Across two seasons, the show introduced some unexpected elements of Marvel Comics lore, and gained a following of fans in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thankfully, this cancellation doesn’t mean that fans have seen the last of Cloak & Dagger, as Holt and Joseph are expected to reprise their roles in an upcoming episode of Marvel’s Runaways. Whether or not Runaways could help the characters find a permanent second home remains to be seen.

What do you think of Pokaski’s response to Cloak & Dagger‘s cancellation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!