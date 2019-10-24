Marvel

Cloak & Dagger Showrunner Breaks Silence Over Show’s Cancellation

The world of Marvel TV has suffered some devastating cancellations in recent years, and it looks like Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is the latest casualty. The Freeform series was officially cancelled after two seasons on Thursday, and it’s safe to say that some are heartbroken by the news. Among those is showrunner Joe Pokaski, who offered his take on the cancellation in a heartfelt Twitter thread, which you can check out below.

Cloak & Dagger followed Tyrone Johnson/Cloak (Aubrey Joseph) and Tandy Bowen/Dagger (Olivia Holt), two teenagers whose lives are turned upside down when they both discover they have superpowers. Across two seasons, the show introduced some unexpected elements of Marvel Comics lore, and gained a following of fans in the process.

Thankfully, this cancellation doesn’t mean that fans have seen the last of Cloak & Dagger, as Holt and Joseph are expected to reprise their roles in an upcoming episode of Marvel’s Runaways. Whether or not Runaways could help the characters find a permanent second home remains to be seen.

