Marvel Reveals ‘Cloak & Dagger’ Poster, Announces New Trailer

The Marvel trailers just keep on coming! Just a few days after dropping the highly-anticipated trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Entertainment has announced that a new look at its latest TV series is already on the way.

On Tuesday morning at 9am PT (noon Eastern), a new trailer for Cloak & Dagger will be released.

Marvel revealed the news via a Tweet earlier this morning. “Where there is one, there is another,” it read. “An all-new trailer for Marvel’s @CloakAndDagger drops tomorrow at 9am PT.”

Not only did this message come with the promise of new footage from the upcoming series, but it unveiled a brand new poster as well. You can check out the full image below.

Where there is one, there is another.

An all-new trailer for “Marvel’s @CloakAndDagger” drops tomorrow at 9am PT. #CloakAndDagger pic.twitter.com/63HScMJG7a — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 19, 2018

The poster features both characters standing on the roof of a building in front of the neon Roxxon Corporation sign, a piece of imagery that has been featured in many of the images and teasers that have come before.

Cloak & Dagger follows the story of two teenagers from different backgrounds who find themselves in danger, and with brand new superpowers. While learning their place in the world, the duo is also tasked with navigating the love forming between them. Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt star as Cloak and Dagger, respectively.

The series also stars J.D. Evermore, Miles Mussenden, Andrea Rothe, James Saito, and Glorie Reuben.

Earlier this year, head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb told those in attendance at the Freeform Summit that he wanted Cloak & Dagger to be more focused on the two characters, rather than the super powers they possess.

“A Marvel hero always begins with the person, not the power,” said Loeb. “We’re not really interested in the cape or the cowl or, in this case, the cloak. I mean, we’ve got to get that right. That’s absolutely important, but it’s more important that you care about Tyrone and that you care about Tandy and then the rest follows.”

The characters first appeared in 1982, in issue #64 of Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man. After a few appearances in Spider-Man comics, the duo went on to appear in the popular Marvel Knights series, and even landed two solo books based on their adventures.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is set to debut on June 7 at 8pm ET on Freeform.