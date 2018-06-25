‘Cloak & Dagger’s Andrea Roth Break’s Down Thursday’s Surprising Death

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger ended with a major twist this week, as Greg, the lawyer boyfriend of Tandy’s mom, Melissa, was shot in the head by (what seems like) and agent of Roxxon Corp.

The moment was huge for Tandy, who witnessed the murder from across the street and thought of Greg as her opportunity to take Roxxon down. However, the tragedy is even bigger for Melissa.

In wake of the episode, ComicBook.com spoke with Andrea Roth, who portrays Melissa on the series, about that jaw-dropping twist.

“So when it comes to a close, she has just done another large self-sabotaging session,” Roth explained. “Being scared that Greg is getting back with his wife and that re-hearing Tandy’s words that you know, no guy is really after me for loving reasons. I think all things that she secretly believes because she’s so saddened, oh what’s the word, it’s not disgusted, but so angry at herself that she can’t sort of control this addiction that she just keeps escaping her pain into the booze. I think that though all of that stuff has happened, she broke up with him the she still, calls back basically begging for forgiveness, scared that she’s messed up the best thing that’s come along in a long time for her. I think she’s still hopeful, though, that he will forgive her because we seem to have a special something.”

Earlier in the interview, Roth had mentioned that they only got the scripts one episode at a time, so no one knew going into episode four that Greg was going to die. That is, until she finally received the script.

“​I was shocked,” she admitted. “I’m sure I would have had a loud audible gasp. We get the script before the table read for everybody, and Gary Weeks, who plays my beau in the episode, who’s just a lovely, lovely guy and we had so much fun working together. Sweet, sweet man. So for it to so abruptly end, and even then just as we had made a friendship on set.

“For one, I was shocked that it happened. And two, in my heart, because I knew he was loving doing the show so much, my heart felt so bad for him, because his time, unfortunately was up on the show. And yeah, then thirdly, like wow, the Roxxon stuff is getting very very dangerous. Those were my three [gut reactions].”

So, what’s next for Melissa once she finds out about Greg’s death?

“Obviously there’s one of two things that can happen,” Roth began. “She’s either going to fall deep into an ugly abyss that she can’t get out of and just drink her way further down a hole. Or, it could possibly be like a catalyst for some sort of change. For some renewed hope that this whole Roxxon stuff, as messed up as that sounds, that this messed up Roxxon stuff, that maybe all of these years, she has not been just being crazy and living in the past about it.

“And so, it’s hard and I think that underneath, even though she’s sort of weak and victimy, underneath I think that this character is actually a pretty together mom. That sounds so crazy because, she’s an addict, but I think who she once was, at her core, is strong.”

New episodes of Cloak & Dagger air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on Freeform.