‘Cloak & Dagger’s Aubrey Joseph Reveals What He Learned From the Comics

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger has accomplished something rare in the world of comic book adaptations. The new Freeform series instantly won over the hearts of fans when it premiered last month, while simultaneously making some drastic changes to the source material.

What’s the trick to getting some comic fans to truly enjoy something that flips the script on the books they love so much? According to star Aubrey Joseph, who plays Tyrone, it was all about staying true to the two main characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a recent interview with Collider, Joseph was asked about his preparation for the series, and whether or not he spent much time with the comics after learning that the series was changing so much.

“Out of respect for the comic, I had to read the issues, just to have the feel of Cloak and to have the feel of Dagger, and their relationship,” Joseph said. “Even though we’re going with a modern feel, there are a lot of things that are still the same. It was about finding things that align with that, and then bringing new things to the table. Tandy is not as well-off, and Tyrone isn’t as well-off, either, but he’s from a nice neighborhood. I think we did a great job of modernizing it, a little bit, but not too much.”

One of the most important aspects of the comic characters has always been their relationship, and the chemistry that the two have with one another. That’s certainly been no problem for Joseph and co-star Olivia Holt.

When it comes to working together, Joseph mentioned that the two of them have had it made since day one.

“I feel like it was all easy,” he said of teaming up with Holt. “Nothing was ever forced. We both knew the chemistry was there and we felt it. Since we had that magical moment in the room, we gained each other’s trust and kept that, through the whole season. To have her as a partner, it was a great experience.”

Are you enjoying the new Cloak & Dagger series? Let us know in the comments!

New episodes of Cloak & Dagger air on Thursday nights at 8 pm ET on Freeform.