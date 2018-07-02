‘Cloak & Dagger’s Ally Maki on How Mina’s Introduction Will Affect Tandy Going Forward

On the most recent episode of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, audiences were introduced to a new character who could seriously alter Tandy’s trajectory throughout the rest of season. Of course, we’re talking about Mina Hess, played by Ally Maki.

As Tandy began digging more into Roxxon Corp., and the cover-up surrounding her father’s death, she came across Mina Hess. This new character works for Roxxon, but the deeper connection lies with her father, who worked closely with Tandy’s dad before his death.

Not only is Mina a shining example of what Tandy could have been had her father survived the crash, but the new character is also going to become a sort of mentor to Tandy as the season continues.

Last week, Ally Maki took some time to chat with us here at ComicBook.com about what’s in store for Mina and Tandy going forward.

“Yeah, I think what you’re going to get to see is where Tandy and Mina start out as in terms of what their relationship is,” Maki told us. “[My character] is basically a mark for Tandy. She’s coming to me for information about not only Roxxon, but on what happened with her father, and you kind of see at the end of episode 1×05 that our fathers kind of have this deep, secret past together, and you’ll be able to find out more about that as the season goes on.

“Where we start and where we end up is so drastically different, and what you’ll get to see over the course of this season is this beautiful female friendship emerge, and Mina truly does become a mentor, a friend, a colleague, and an overall mirror for Tandy. I mean, essentially what Mina represents is what Tandy’s life could’ve been if her father didn’t die in the accident so many years ago. They have such different backgrounds in how they grew up, but at the end of the day, they’re two just brilliant women that have these tremendous holes in their hearts from their past, and what happened with their dads. It’s amazing to see that friendship that emerges over the season.”

Part of what has made Cloak & Dagger such a success so far is that the actors all have phenomenal chemistry with one another, and Maki admits that she and Olivia Holt have no shortage of that.

“Working with Olivia was beyond incredible,” said Maki. “Not only did Mina and Tandy have this wonderful female relationship, but behind the camera as well, I immediately felt this kind of soul sister connection with Olivia. She’s an incredible human being. She’s such a hard worker, and together, we felt like we were doing something really important, not only representing a female friendship on screen, which I don’t think you get enough of, and you don’t see enough of women supporting each other, and really, truly having this girl-mance. You see all these bromances all the time, but how important it is to show young girls that female friendships are everything, and you can support each other, and you can help each other, and work together to take down the man, essentially. It’s truly beautiful.

​”In the next episode, there’s a really special scene between Olivia and I, and the next episode is directed by an Asian American woman, and was written by Jenny Klein, who is also a woman. I remember after the first take, we came out from behind Video Village, and we all just had tears in our eyes, and we started crying because it’s just so powerful to see two women characters in the Marvel universe just sitting here around, talking about science. And it’s incredibly emotional, and powerful, and something I think is really going to impact a lot of people.”

The next episode of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is called “Funhouse Mirrors,” written by Jenny Klein and directed by Jennifer Phang. The episode airs on Thursday, July 5 at 8 pm ET on Freeform.