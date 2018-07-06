‘Cloak & Dagger’ Recap With Spoilers: “Funhouse Mirrors”

“Funhouse Mirrors” begins with Evita and her aunt arranging their house to perform a voodoo reading. Aunt Chantelle explains that her the reading is for neither Evita or Tyrone. Rather, she wants to try looking into the future of New Orleans.

Duane arrives at his warehouse, he has been followed by Tyrone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tandy tracks down Mina Hess and poses as her new intern. After initial reluctance, Mina agrees to let Tandy, who’s posing as a girl named Liz, agree to work with her.

Ty confronts Duane and asks to work for him, but his brother’s former friend denies him a job.

O’Reilly’s at the precinct when she’s approached by her boyfriend. He tells O’Reilly that she’s playing with fire in Detective Connors and advises her to stop messing around with him.

Ty’s following one of Duane’s dealers when the dealer notices and pulls a gun on Ty. He threatens to shoot Ty and tells him to never follow him again. He lets Ty go.

Evita and Chantelle are continuing the reading. Chantelle says she “has an itch” and wants to dig into the story behind Ty. She thinks something big is about to happen.

Ty goes to the church and is soon greeted by Tandy. Ty tells her the story about the run-in with Duane’s drug dealer. He reveals his plans of infiltrating Duane’s drug operation in an attempt to take down Connors from the inside. Tandy shares the news of her new fake internship with Mina. Tandy offers advice to Ty: she tells him to use his powers against some of Duane’s dealers, so that they see their fears and quit, which would in turn open up a spot for Ty.

Tandy gets to a run down amusement park where Mina is living in a tiny house built out of shipping containers. Mina invites Tandy in and the two share some cookies that Minda baked. Tandy notices a model of the oil rig in the corner of Mina’s house, but Mina instantly changes the subject. The two go outside to begin work.

O’Reilly is at her desk when she’s approached by Connors. The two discuss a case O’Reilly is working on and Connors agrees to help her out for the day.

Chantelle and Evita make the realization that Ty is one half of a legend called the Divine Pair. They wonder aloud who the second part of the pair could be.

Mina and Tandy are wading through the water when the latter attempts to ask about Mina’s father. We find out that the pair’s fathers used to work together at Roxxon.

O’Reilly and Connors are driving along when they find some of the drug dealers O’Reilly had been investigating. They enter a foot pursuit with the group.

After talking for a while, Mina starts opening up. She let’s Tandy know that Roxxon isn’t drilling for oil. Rather, they’re drilling for a mysterious substance that burns ten times hotter than oil. The two are approached by Mina’s superior at Roxxon, who orders Mina to go research a valve that’s failing.

Connors catches one of the dealers and it happens to be a guy who workers for Duane. Connors lets him go.

Tandy’s helping Mina and realizes that the machinery has been placed in the wrong spot. Mina’s upset her coworker Stan for cutting corners and putting the valve in the wrong location. Her and Stan argue and Tandy sneaks off to use a dagger to slash Stan’s tire.

Ty runs into one of the dealers Connors and O’Reilly were chasing. Ty grabs the dealers arm and uses his powers to show the dealer his nightmares. The dealer runs off. Ty returns to Duane’s business with the bag he took off the dealer. Seeing Ty’s commitment to get his product back, Duane agrees to let Ty work for him on a trial basis.

Tandy tries asking Mina about her dad again, but Mina gets upset over the repeated questioning. She tells Tandy she knows her real identity and the fact that she’s Nathan Bowen’s daughter.

Chantelle and Evita complete their reading and realize that one member of the Divine Pairing has to die.

Back at the warehouse, Duane admits he’s surprised in Ty’s work ethic. Duane lets it slip that he was at the docks the night Connors shot Billy. Ty realizes that Duane is working with Connors on the drug trade.

Connors and O’Reilly arrive at the warehouse to confront Duane.

Mina arrives at a nursing home and it’s revealed her dad’s health is failing, he’s apparently unable to speak. Tandy follows close behind and the two talk about why Tandy chose to lie. Tandy asks to speak with him and she touches his hand. In his vision, she sees Ty’s cloud powers coming out of the cracks of a door. When she touches it, she immediately exits the vision.

Connors tells O’Reilly to wait in the car for five minutes as he enters the warehouse. Connors confronts Duane and tells him that once O’Reilly enters the warehouse, Duane needs to shoot her. She’s getting too close to finding out about their partnership. Although Duane told him to leave, Ty watches the interaction from afar.

O’Reilly enters the warehouse and immediately shoots Duane, killing him. Ty screams out and Connors realizes there’s another witness. Connors goes to chase him, but Ty teleports himself back to the church. At the church, Ty begins breaking down in tears.