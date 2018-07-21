SDCC 2018: ‘Cloak & Dagger’ Panel Recap

Jeph Loeb introduces show runner Joe Pokaski and actors Ally Maki, Emma Lahana, Aubrey Joseph, and Olivia Holt. The panel begins with a highlight reel showcasing the events of the first eight episodes of the series.

Loeb asks Pokaski about the relationship between music and the show and he admits that he writes the soundtrack into the script most of the time. “For coming of age stories, this is how you move it along.”

Lahana is asked about the character of O’Reilly. She figured out what character she was playing when she got the first script and she read comic books in her trailer to help prep for her character’s origin.

Maki talks about her first day on the show being sent straight into the swamp on her first day. “To be in the Marvel Universe and to be an original character as an Asian-American woman is just a dream come true.”

Loeb admits that you can’t “manufacture chemistry” and he says that the two lead characters hadn’t been cast when they were three days away from the start of shooting. That Friday night, Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt got into a room together and the rest was history. Joseph jokes that he was going into college and trying to get into a fraternity when he learned that he had got the part so he had to leave in order to take the role. Joseph mentions that, after reading with Holt, they both knew that they should get the parts. She agrees that it was something special, and that the two had instant chemistry. Their audition together was an improv scene of the two characters meeting in the graveyard. Pokaski says that the producers got “Spider-Man hairs” on their arms when the dup worked their scene for the first time.

Jeph Loeb teases an announcement regarding Season 2 but throws to audience questions first. The actors are first asked what characters from other Marvel TV shows they want to see come to Cloak & Dagger. Holt leads things off by saying Jessica Jones should “come to New Orleans.” Joseph says, “I have to go with my man Luke Cage.” Of course, Lahana says that she’d like Misty Knight to team up with her character once more. Maki says she wants to see Chloe Bennet’s Quake show up sometime.

A fan asks when Dagger will suit up on the show, and Pokaski says he won’t answer that question just yet.

Loeb introduces a blooper reel for the fans before tossing back to fan questions.

When the subject of New Orleans comes up, Pokaski said that the setting couldn’t have been more perfect for this show. “Cloak and Dagger belonged there all along. The place needed a couple of heroes who were a little damaged, too.”

A fan asks about Cloak & Dagger’s relationship to the events of Infinity War and Loeb explains that it’s a challenge because of the timing. “The stories that you’re seeing, unless otherwise noted, take place before the Thanos snap. They will continue to take place then until the events of Avengers 4 and we find out what happens. There are Easter eggs and it is a shared universe.”

Pokaski gets a text on his phone and goes over to the podium with Loeb and the text says that the show has been renewed for Season 2. They will be returning to production in the fall, and the show will be back “sooner than you think.”