‘Cloak & Dagger’ Season 2 Teaser Released

As the calendar inches towards April, Freeform took to social media earlier this afternoon to drop a teaser for the second season of Cloak & Dagger. Just 15 seconds long, the teaser appears to be chock full of all-new footage from the upcoming season.

While Tandy Bowen/Dagger (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson/Cloak (Aubrey Joseph) are featured throughout, another prominent character shown is Detective Brigid O’Reilly (Emma Lahana), who’ll be introduced as anti-hero Mayhem this season.

In fact, both previously released key art and this trailer hint at the arrival of the vigilante. After Tandy asks what the group is looking at, O’Reilly responds by saying “This is mayhem.”

Admittedly, there’s a lot to unpack in this very short teaser. First and foremost, it looks like O’Reilly will continue working with Tandy and Ty on whatever problems they face next. Then, towards the end, it almost seems as if O’Reilly and Mayhem are split personalities — unless the detective isn’t being literal with her line of course.

Cloak & Dagger showrunner Joe Pokaski previously told ComicBook.com that the entire writer’s room was ecstatic to be able to introduce Mayhem to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We got very excited, the writers and I, when we were breaking the first season because we knew who Mayhem was and we knew Brigid began as a friend,” Pokaski explained. “It was very exciting as writers to say, low key, we can start telling you words and story of a villain in the most ninja way possible. So it’s just been fun. And then add on top of that, you have an actress like Emma Lahana. Because we could have cast someone average or just good. She has done two episodes of our show where she hasn’t said a word and she’s crushed it.”

“I think Mayhem,” the showrunner continued. “Without spoiling too much, is kind of what we wish we all were if we didn’t face consequences.”

Cloak & Dagger Season Two premieres April 4th on Freeform. The entire first season is now available for streaming on Hulu.