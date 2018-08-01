‘Cloak & Dagger’s Stan Lee Cameo Finally Revealed

It may have taken until the ninth episode of the first season for Marvel icon Stan Lee to make his appearance in Freeform‘s Cloak & Dagger series, but the cameo that fans have been waiting for finally arrived in tonight’s episode.

A few minutes into the new episode, which is called “Back Breaker,” Tandy is seen walking around the house of a rich guy, examining the art on his walls. One of these art pieces contains the unmistakable face of Stan Lee. Four times, in fact.

The art, which you can see below, takes Lee’s portrait and turns it into an Andy Warhol-style pop art piece. Four different versions of Lee are put into the frame, each featuring an array of different shades and colors.

While Lee often makes physical cameos in the big screen Marvel movies, many of the TV shows instead use his photo or likeness as a clever Easter egg. In all of Marvel’s series on Netflix, Lee is depicted as the former chief of police, with his face plastered on posters, billboards, and buses around the city. Cloak & Dagger took a similar approach, but added a bit of flair, differentiating itself from the programs on Netflix.

Lee’s only live-action cameos for Marvel television came on Agents of SHIELD, Agent Carter, and Runaways.

The most recent of these cameos took place in Hulu’s Runaways last year, when the legendary creator showed up as a limo driver taking the main characters to an event. Throughout the first season of Cloak & Dagger, most Marvel fans have been waiting to see what type of cameo Lee would make.

Ultimately, the series went with the painting, and it could not have been a better fit.

The season finale of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is set to air on Thursday, August 2 at 8 pm ET on Freeform.