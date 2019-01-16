Cobie Smulders Shares Hilarious Reaction to ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer

Marvel and Sony have released the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, and of the many great Marvel Cinematic Universe tie-in moments revealed in the footage, there was one moment that fans may have blinked and missed.

That moment is no doubt the first appearance of SHIELD elite agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) in the MCU since she was dusted by Thanos in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War. It was such a quick moment trailer that even Cobie Smulders herself had to acknowledge fans may have missed her altogether:

As Smulder’s explained to fans:

“It’s me! It’s me! I swear.

No really!……….yes the one on the left….no not the monster….god….the one with the ponytail. The trailer dropped today.. #spiderman“

Spider-Man: Far From Home’s first trailer was cut so carefully as to avoid revealing many (if any) spoilers for the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. In fact, the trailer was so cleverly vague that Marvel fans have been left speculating like crazy about where Far From Home fits into the MCU timeline, and whether or not it could be a secret prequel to the events of Infinity War; a story taking place in a different or rebooted MCU reality; and every theory in between. Fury and Hill’s presence has been a big part of that, with fans examining even this eye-blink moment with Maria Hill for clothing and hair details that could reveal something.

The main story of Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Peter Parker on a class trip to Europe, where his attempt to have a relaxing “normal kid” experience of course goes horribly sideways. Peter is approached by Nick Fury for some Spider-Man duty after various elemental-based creatures start attacking European landmarks. The situation gets more complicated when a superpowered figure named Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) comes swooping in to defeat the monsters, upstaging Spider-Man in the process. As Marvel fans already know and realize, Mysterio’s forte is visual illusion and trickery, so the supposed “hero” won’t be at all what he initially seems.

