Cody Rhodes Post Perfect Statement About Recasting Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine

Ever since Hugh Jackman popped his Wolverine claws for the last time in Logan, there’s been a looming question about who will play Wolverine in the X-Men movie franchise, or even which version of the character we will get. With so much love for Jackman’s Wolverine out there, fans are understandably skeptical about a new actor taking on the mantle – and that includes wrestling star Cody Rhodes:

If you are a fan of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and can’t imagine anyone else playing the role, then Rhodes just went ahead and said it all on your behalf. But while Jackman will definitely be a hard act to follow, there’s definite potential for a great Wolverine successor.

Marvel Comics have introduced plenty of alternate versions of Wolverine to be used on the screen: there’s the more youthful Ultimate Wolverine; or Logan’s two sons, Daken (from the main Marvel Universe) and Jimmy Hudson (from the Ultimate Universe). Wolverine’s clone X-23 already had a breakout role in Logan, with her own spinoff film in development. If nothing else, X-23’s big screen debut proves that the Wolverine character is a viable sell, even if its not Logan (or Jackman). If all else fails, and the Disney / Marvel deal goes through, Jackman could always be lured into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Old Man Logan.

The X-Men Movie Universe continues with The New Mutants on April 13th; Untitled Deadpool Sequel on June 1st; and X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2nd.