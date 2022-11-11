Comic-Con 2022: Official First Look at Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Revealed

After months of speculation, it's finally confirmed: Namor is coming to the MCU in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Played by Tenoch Huerta, the Sub-Mariner is set to be a major part of the upcoming Black Panther sequel and now, we're getting our first official look at the character. Fans got their first look at Namor in the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at San Diego Comic-Con today and it reveals a Namor that is both familiar to fans of Marvel Comics and contains new elements that appear to confirm rumors about the character's revamped origins.

In the film, Namor appears to retain aspects of his comics but has some very distinctive style as well, very much in keeping with the art that had previously been leaked. Check it out below.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Most notable are the details, which all have a very Aztec-like feel, suggesting that the MCU's Namor's Atlantis will be located in Central America. This tracks not only with rumors about changes to the character in the film, but also with wrap gifts for those involved with the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photos of those items recently surfaced on social media and appeared to feature Tepeyollotl, the Aztec jaguar god.

Outside of this new look, there is still quite a bit about both Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Namor's role that remains a mystery. Fans have long been anticipating Namor's arrival in the MCU and some were disappointed when the character did not briefly appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That film included an appearance by The Illuminati, a secret group that in comics included Namor. But while the film did not incorporate Namor in the group, screenwriter Michael Waldron did tease that Marvel had larger plans for the beloved character.

"[We] talked about him, because he's certainly an original member of the Illuminati," Waldron said. "But I think Marvel has other plans for him in the MCU. And so he didn't make his way in this particular movie."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to open in theaters on November 11th.

