Captain America 4 Release Date Announced at Comic-Con 2022

Like Thor: Love and Thunder before it, the Captain America franchise is the latest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get a fourth installment with the just announced Captain America: New World Order. Unlike the aforementioned God of Thunder, this fourquel will pass the shield to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, who officially took on the stars and stripes at the conclusion of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Shortly following that show's finale, reports circulated that Mackie's next Captain America appearance would come on the big screen in Captain America 4, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer and creator Malcolm Spellman tapped to scribe the project. While Mackie inked a deal to star in the film last summer, Marvel Studios had remained quiet on the movie's status.

That changed today at San Diego Comic-Con, where Marvel Studios officially announced Captain America: New World Order would be arriving on May 3, 2024.. This places the star-spangled sequel in a highly-populated year of Marvel Studios films, which also includes Thunderbolts on the big screen and Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+. When Captain America 4 arrives in theaters, 8 years after Captain America: Civil War, it will mark the longest gap between MCU sequels. The record is currently held by the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which has it's third film due next May, six years after its predecessor.

Plot specifics remain close to the vest, but Captain America 4 producer Nate Moore has teased that Wilson's solo story is going to be akin to Rocky.

"I think, he's not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing, because to me, this new Cap is Rocky," Moore told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero. "He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next? I think is fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy."

For those still holding out hope for a Chris Evans return, the former Steve Rogers actor has stressed that "Sam Wilson is Captain America" now.

"The role is Anthony Mackie's. So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but you know for Steve Rogers, even that would feel… I'd be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally," Evans said on the Disney D23 podcast. "I love what those movies accomplished and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn't land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe and it may just not be in the cards."

Captain America: New World Order is set to hit theatres on May 3, 2024.