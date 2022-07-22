Comic-Con 2022: What If...? Season 2 Pushed to 2023

San Diego Comic-Con is currently in full swing in California and Marvel Studios' animation panel kicked off this morning. The event is expected to showcase Disney+'s upcoming X-Men '97 series, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and more. The panel also featured information about the second season of Marvel's What If...?, which recently earned some Emmy nominations. In addition to Loki, What If...? is the only other Disney+ series from Marvel that has officially been greenlit for a second season. During the panel, it was revealed that the second season is on its way, but it's been pushed to next year.

"Just announced at #SDCC2022: Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2, an Original series, streaming early 2023 on @DisneyPlus," Marvel Studios wrote on Twitter.

Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 2, an Original series, streaming early 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/zbqClqfrfJ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 22, 2022

According to a tweet from Total Film, the new season of What If...? will feature stories about Hela, Captain Carter, Scarlet Witch, Iron Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and more. ComicBook's own Brandon Davis reports that the Captain Carter seen in Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness is not the same version from What If...?.

Recently, What If...? head writer A.C. Bradley promised that the missing Gamora episode from Season One will appear as a "prequel" episode in the upcoming season.

"We definitely will," Bradley said when asked if we'll see more of Gamora. "What happened with the Gamora episode, there was originally supposed to be — early on in the season — a Tony and Gamora-centric episode. However, due to COVID and production delays, one of our amazing, amazing animation houses around the globe got hit pretty hard by the pandemic. And we were left with two choices: push the entire season to later this year, or push this one episode to Season 2. We made the choice to push that episode to Season 2, and hoped that seeing Gamora in the finale serves as a teaser for what is to come. In season two, it'll almost be like a little bit of a prequel, we'll see how Tony and Gamora became friends, because those two don't even interact in the main MCU universe."

"Given all the upheaval that we've been through in the past two years, pushing an episode is nothing, and we completely understand," Bradley continued. "Our animation houses have been absolute rock stars in pulling off this show."

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis attended Marvel's animation panel and revealed a sizzle reel highlighting the work of Ryan Meinerding and displayed comic images and footage from films such as Avengers: Endgame, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Iron Man. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Joe Russo, and more discussed the work Meinerding brought to the MCU films, crediting his work for allowing them to visualize and realize the characters and environments. Meinerding shared that animation projects are one of his favorite parts of working at Marvel Studios.

Stay tuned for more updates from Comic-Con and for more information about the second season of What If...?.