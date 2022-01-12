Complete MCU 2022 Movie & TV Guide – Phase Zero Episode Available Now

Phase Zero’s 2022 Marvel Preview Show is available now!

The first Season 2 episode of ComicBook.com’s MCU podcast Phase Zero is available now, running through the entirety of 2022’s Marvel movies and Disney+ shows, including the Marvel movies made by both Marvel Studios and Sony’s Marvel movies. This means it is a guide to the casts, the titles to watch before viewing, the titles which will tie in to each, and all of the news and rumors surrounding each titles for all of the upcoming 2022 Marvel content. With 11 titles on the way between the movies and shows, Phase Zero‘s 2022 debut episode is more than an hour long with tons of fun insights!

On the movie side, Marvel Studios will be releasing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Sony will be releasing Morbius and the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Marvel is also expected to release Moon Knight, She-Hulk, I Am Groot, Ms. Marvel, Secret Invasion, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ this year.

Phase Zero is available now on all major podcast platforms.

The Phase Zero podcast recently capped off an exciting freshman year in 2021. In its first episode, the Phase Zero show revealed its mission to be creating a fun and positive community of Marvel fans, getting fans an opportunity to interact with members of the Marvel Studios family, and providing exclusive insights from hosts and celebrity guests. All of those boxes have been checked and more, with more than 1.2 million listeners across all platforms in 2021! With the 2022 preview episode available now, next week’s Episode 2 of Season for ComicBook.com’s MCU podcast will see the hosts having to rank each title in terms of their hype and anticipation!

Phase Zero has featured live interviews with several members of the Marvel Studios family. WandaVision director Matt Shakman, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland, Loki director Kate Herron, Marvel Studios head of visual development Andy Park, Thanos and Shang-Chi co-creator Jim Starlin, The Visions comic writer Tom King, What If…?‘s creative team of A.C. Bradley and Bryan Andrews, Eternals producer Nate Moore, Avengers: Endgame cameo-maker (and ESPN’s fantasy football expert) Matthew Berry, Hawkeye‘s Tracksuit Mafia actors Carlos Navarro, Aleks Paunovic, and Piotr Adamczyk, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton joined the show live. Extended pre-recorded interviews with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis were also featured!

Other celebrity guests included NFL Pro Bowler and Pittsburgh Steelers player Cam Heyward, TikTok star Supes, Flora & Ulysses director Lena Khan, and NXT wrestler Johnny Gargano. The show is hosted and produced by Brandon Davis, with regular co-hosts Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine, and Jamie Jirak.

Phase Zero invites you to celebrate all things Marvel, hosting a weekly conversation of theories, speculation, and exclusive interviews and insights. It's the number one spot for MCU fans, welcoming those new to it all and those who think they know it all! New episodes are recorded live on twitch.tv/comicbook every Wednesday at 12pm ET before being made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts can be found.