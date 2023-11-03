Loki Production Designer Reveals How OB's Time-Wiped Lab Looks So Different in Episode 5

Loki's latest episode revealed O.B.'s workspace on his original timeline. In the TVA, Ke Huy Quan's character is the designer of every single gadget they use. Marvel.com caught up with production designer Kasra Farahani to talk about some of the engineer's design influences. Viewers got to see A.D. Doug's humble beginnings as a professor and science fiction author. However, he also tinkers on the side, in a room that looks strikingly similar to the Research and Development room in the TVA. That's not on accident according to the production designer.

"It occurred to me that this could be an opportunity for a really fun gag," Farahani explained. "In my mind, when O.B. was brought from the timeline, he'd spent so much time in his real-world workspace, that however much brain wiping was done, the architecture of this space was just so deeply ingrained in the fiber of his mind. When he redesigned R&A in the TVA, he unwittingly recreated that space."

"I think that was something throughout the episode we were talking about you wanted it to just feel like you're home with these characters, but truly uncanny in the true sense of the word," Executive Producer Kevin Wright chimed-in. "It's home-like, and that is what makes it feel familiar, but also potentially really odd. A lot of that was trying to capture, again— and this was a through line in Season 1, bringing it through here— a little bit of that Wizard of Oz feel of, its home, but it's not. It's filled with familiar faces, but they're not the people that you know."

Loki Addresses Mobius' Past Too

During Episode 5, Loki decided to give us extended information about all the different variants that we've followed through the TVA. Producer Kevin Wright spoke to Marvel.com about Mobius's life back on the timeline. Episode 5 finally delivered the jet ski action that fans have been craving. The viewers have been asking for Owen Wilson's character to get to ride a personal watercraft since Loki Season 1. On Wednesday evening, they finally got their wish. The executive seems ecstatic about it too.

"We knew in the script [the jet ski] was going to be something funny," Wright revealed. "There was always joke ideas of tags for the end of Season 1 or other things. We knew eventually we were going to have to pay it off, but it was just kind of waiting for the right moment so that it would be its most fulfilling."

"We wanted to find a way to do it in an unexpected way," he added. "I mean, there's been so much anticipation, and I think we could have just plopped him on a jet ski riding around a lake, and people would have been just as happy. Owen said something really funny, which was he compared it a little bit to an old TV romance — will they, won't they? He's like, well, the second you do it, the thing kind of is done. So he's like, if we're going to do it now, it's got to be really fun and really unexpected."

Loki Season 2 Has More Surprises In Store

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing.

Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

