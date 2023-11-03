Loki Producer Explains Mobius Jet Ski Scene

Loki finally gave Mobius a Jet Ski and fans are over the moon with the reveals in Season 2 Episode 5. Loki producer Kevin Wright told Marvel.com about the decision to finally let Owen Wilson's character sit upon his chariot. Over the course of the Disney+ series, Mobius has mentioned jet skis a lot, and ti was finally time to reveal his origin story in Episode 5. Viewers learn that he worked at Piranna Powersports in Cleveland, Ohio selling personal watercraft. Wright and the creative team felt like giving fans a happy moment after all the intensity last week was very important. While Mobius wasn't out on the water, it was a fun scene for fans who have been asking for exactly that kind of nod since Season 1 of Loki. Here's what the producer had to say.

"We knew in the script [the jet ski] was going to be something funny," the Executive Producer told the website. "There was always joke ideas of tags for the end of Season 1 or other things. We knew eventually we were going to have to pay it off, but it was just kind of waiting for the right moment so that it would be its most fulfilling."

"We wanted to find a way to do it in an unexpected way," Wright would continue. "I mean, there's been so much anticipation, and I think we could have just plopped him on a jet ski riding around a lake, and people would have been just as happy. Owen said something really funny, which was he compared it a little bit to an old TV romance — will they, won't they? He's like, well, the second you do it, the thing kind of is done. So he's like, if we're going to do it now, it's got to be really fun and really unexpected."

Loki Season 2's Best Is Still To Come

According to Loki cinematographer Isaac Bauman, the final episode was "the most meaningful day" on-set. So, he told ComicBook.com to emotionally prepare for these final two episodes. Loki has really been on this massive journey throughout the two seasons. The fact that everyone associated with the show marks the finale so highly should encourage viewers before taking that final leap. Episode 5 did little to dull expectations as the praise is all over social media. Check out what the cinematographer said right here.

"We shot the climactic sequence of the season, at least a major piece of it, the significant piece, on a single day, on a sound stage very near the end of our shoot," Bauman revealed during our interview. "I think it was probably the most meaningful day of the whole production because you could feel just the weight of this story, Loki's story, which has gone on for so long, closing this chapter at least."

"It felt like once we're finished shooting this sequence, we as a crew, as creatives, we have now contributed a very significant chapter in the story of one of the greatest characters of our generation," Bauman continued. "It actually felt that way on set, which is incredible."

What's Hiding In That Finale?

With all that forward momentum, people involved with Loki are saying that Episode 6 will top the explosive Episode 4 and the catharsis of Episode 5. Producer Kevin Wright sat down with Marvel.com to discuss the critical finale episode of the Disney+ series. Episodes 5 has some pretty big reveals and the footage from the most recent trailer is almost all used up. Wright explained how there were even more surprises laying beneath the surface.

"What we always like to do in all of the scripts, and in all of our storytelling, is that thing you think is going to happen in Episode 6, or could happen in the finale or towards the end, what happens if we move that forward? What if we just accelerate all of the storytelling, hit it early," Wright shared.

"I think that's the beauty of Episodes 5 and 6. If people liked Episode 4, I genuinely think 5 and 6 are maybe the two best episodes of the series," Wright mentioned. "They're beautiful and they're profound. They're deeply moving. And we only get to go there because of that story acceleration."

Loki Season 2 Charges Toward A Conclusion?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing.

Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

