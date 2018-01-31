Marvel Brings Back SPOILER, Kills Them Again

Marvel Comics brought back a dead character only to kill him once again, in a move that is sure to either delight or annoy fans.

SPOILERS for Phoenix Resurrection: The Return of Jean Grey follow.

The Phoenix Resurrection series was billed as the return of Jean Grey (the original issue, not the time-displaced version from X-Men Blue) to the Marvel Universe. The series followed through on that premise, but another character close to Jean had a momentary resurrection as well in the series’ final issue.

The crux of Phoenix Resurrection: The Return of Jean Grey #5 is that the Phoenix is trying to tempt Jean into being its host once again. The issue takes place on the same butte in New Mexico where Jean and Cyclops shared a romantic moment before “The Dark Phoenix Saga” kicked off, with Jean using her enhanced powers to hold back Cyclops’s optic blasts so that they could look into each other’s eyes.

Here, Phoenix tempts Jean with a vision of the future they could build together and with illusions of the friends and family she could resurrect. Jean casts all of these illusions aside.

Then the Phoenix brings back Cyclops. At first, Jean believes it to be another illusion, but Cyclops proves to be the real deal. Cyclops and Jean are both a little confused about what is going on, but they know each other. They embrace. Jean once again uses her powers to hold back Cyclops’ optic blasts so that he can take off his visor. They kiss.

But Jean and Cyclops both know that this can’t be the way things are, that she can’t give into the Phoenix Force even if it means having Cyclops back, and so she lets Cyclops die once again.

After all of this, Jean tells the Phoenix that she knows resurrecting Cyclops was supposed to hurt her, but in the end, she got to see her husband one last time, which is all she really wanted. With that done, Jean Grey is ready to put the past and the Phoenix Force behind her.

Phoenix Resurrection: The Return of Jean Grey #1 is on sale now.