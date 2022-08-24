Damage Control #1 Review: A World of Mayhem & Charm I Can't Wait to Return To

There's always some epic threat or source of danger wreaking havoc in the Marvel Comics universe, which makes it all the more important to have some time to breathe and perhaps laugh a bit, and Damage Control controls that lane brilliantly. The issue is split into two stories, with "Into the Maelstrom" providing a fun and thoroughly entertaining jumping on point while "Zapped and the Mother of Invention" raises the levels of fun, charm, and endearment to 11. It remains to be seen how the rest of this five-part series will play out, but Damage Control wears its charm on its sleeve, and there's a good chance it will charm you too.

Writers Adam F. Goldberg and Hans Rodionoff, artist Will Robson, and colorist Ruth Redmond kick things off with "Into the Maelstrom" and quickly get readers up to speed on what Damage Control is, what it actually does, and who is all involved. For those new to the concept or just a bit hazy on how the group is involved with Marvel's current landscape, it serves as a stellar jumping-on point, while the book's lead characters act as delightful contrasts to a host of Marvel heroes.

As for the heroes themselves, having them scattered throughout provides a boost at key moments when the story could start to drag, and Goldberg and Rodionoff are well aware of their audience, with plenty of fun scenarios for characters like Nightcrawler, Quicksilver, and Moob Knife...yeah, Moony wasn't too pleased about that title either.

For as comedic and light as the comic is at times, the stakes are rather high, and it's this off-the-wall nature that allows for all sorts of creative scenarios to occur. That has me excited for the rest of the series, which is perfectly represented in the second story, "Zapped and the Mother of Invention." Writer Charlotte Fullerton McDuffie, artist Jay Fosgitt, and Redmond retain the lightheartedness of the first story but then raise the adorability factor and scale, as things start out with a simple starting point resulting in a full-on monster battle against Thanos.

If that sounds trippy to you, it absolutely is, but in the best way possible. Fosgitt and Redmond's artwork is spectacular, and perfectly fits the larger-than-life aspects of the story while also endearing everyone to this adorable mother who can't help but be so proud of her son. It's simply joy on a page and I adored it.

Now, Damage Control isn't what I would call mandatory reading, at least now as it stands right now. It's not imperative to read this to understand A.X.E. or what's happening in Black Panther or Captain America. There are stakes mind you and characters to root for, but not in the traditional way seen in most other superhero stories.

That wasn't really a concern for me, however, as I truly enjoyed getting to know these oddball characters and following them into whatever fantastical scenario they get lost in. Damage Control was a truly pleasant surprise and delivered a world of charm and mayhem that I cannot wait to return to next month.

Published by Marvel Comics

On August 24, 2022

Written by Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff, and Charlotte (Fullerton) McDuffie

Art by Will Robson and Jay Fosgitt

Colors by Ruth Redmond

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Cover by Carlos Pacheco, Rafael Fonterie, and Rachelle Rosenberg