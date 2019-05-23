Petition to Have Danny Devito Play MCU Wolverine Crosses 20K Signatures

For some reason a Marvel fan has started a petition to have It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Danny DeVito play Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, if you hear that casting and think ‘That’s absurd,’ just chew on this: that petition is now gaining serious momentum!

At the time of writing this, the petition for Danny DeVito as MCU Wolverine has already crossed 20K signatures – and counting.

The petition was posted by “Ring Arius” over Change.org, and this is his stated reason for putting it up:

“The only man able to take the throne after Hugh Jackman. We believe that if Wolverine is to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that the only man able to pull it off is Danny DeVito.”

Now that the petition has reached over 23K signatures, Ring Arius seems to be enjoying the attention:

“I see the petition blew up again! This is exciting we have passed many milestones on our journey to greatness!! Everyone keep sharing the petition, and soon we may have what we want.

Also I would like to give a big shout out to everyone who has written arricles about this. We wouldn’t have gotten this far without your support! Thank you!”

At this point, it’s hard to tell if this petition started as a joke. In fact, stepping back and looking at the larger state of TV/movie fandoms right now, it’s hard to tell whether or not petitions as a whole are becoming a joke. This current petition is gaining ground, even as a petition to remake Game of Thrones season 8 is making headlines for gaining over one million signatures. It doesn’t stop there: the headline that Robert Pattinson is in consideration to play Batman has generated a petition against the casting, while Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has had to suffer the indignity of having a petition circulating calling for her to be recast.

Of course, these recent petitions have resulted in zero (repeat: zero) action on the part of studios – and even more persistent movements like the Justice League “#ReleaseTheSnyderCut” or ‘Remake Star Wars: The Last Jedi campaigns have gone nowhere, years later. In short: petitions have quickly become the new platform for overly entitled fans to vent their frustrations, in a way they perceive will affect the creative powers that be.

Danny DeVito as Wolverine: How ridiculous is that, to you?

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is slated for release in 2021.