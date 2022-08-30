Daredevil: Born Again Fan Art Imagines Bullseye’s Return for Marvel Series

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio made their triumphant return in some recent Marvel Studios projects including Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye. Cox didn't get the chance to suit up as the Man Without Fear, but D'Onofrio was back in full force. Daredevil will make another appearance in an upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and is expected to appear alongside Kingpin in the upcoming Echo series as well as their own upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again. With the two fan-favorite actors returning fans have been wanting for Wilson Bethel to return as Bullseye. One fan went as far as giving the actor an accurate Bullseye costume for the upcoming Daredevil reboot.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Spdrmnkyxxiii, revealed a new piece of fan art that shows Bethel returning as the villainous Agent Poindexter AKA Bullseye. In the fan art, the actor gets the classic Bullseye look that we didn't get to see in season three of the Netflix series. The suit fits the actor well, and if his role in the series is any indicator, he will be a force to be reckoned with. You can check out the fan art below!

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming films with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

