Daredevil: Born Again Set Photos Tease Matt Murdock's Return to Work

Daredevil: Born Again is currently in production, and the latest batch of set photos tease Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) going back to work on the side of the law. Marvel fans have spotted the filming signs for "Out of the Kitchen," which is the working title of Daredevil: Born Again. The production notices mark the location of the New York County Supreme Court (which is not necessarily the location pictured below), which would obviously be exterior for some kind of courtroom drama sequence.

Seeing Matt Murdock/Daredevil working both sides of the law by day and night isn't exactly a major novelty for the Marvel Cinematic Universe – we got a very nice taste of the duality of Daredevil's life during his cameo appearance in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Disney+ series, which deftly established that the MCU version of Matt Murdock is indeed still a praticing lawyer – and a pretty shrewd one at that, given how he handled his case against Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. We also got to see the new yellow-tinted suit Matt wears as MCU Daredevil, inspired by some of the character's most classic looks.

Marvel fans are intensely focused on Daredevil: Born Again right now, as new information and rumors have been dropping about the series. First came the monumental announcement that Jon Bernthal's Punisher is coming to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again – another big import from the former Marvel Netflix Universe. However, even though Charlie Cox's Daredevili, Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, and Bernthal's Punisher have all gotten their MCU visas, it was also announced that other Netflix Daredevil actors – namely Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page and Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson – are NOT getting imported into the new era of the franchise. The same goes for Vanessa Fisk, who has been recast, with Sandrine Holt replacing Netflix Daredevil actress Ayelet Zurer. That's created some division and/or confusion around what's going on with Daredevil: Born Again.

At the very least, it's clear that progress on the series is being made. The first episode is being directed by Michael Cuesta (Homeland, Dexter, True Blood), and some initial set videos from Daredevil: Born Again hint that the "Mayor Fisk" storyline from recent years of the comics could be part of the story. That would be a nice new twist to differentiate the MCU Daredevil Universe from the Netflix one.

Daredevil: Born Again will be stream on Disney+ in Spring 2024.