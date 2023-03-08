First Daredevil: Born Again Set Videos Surface

Cameras have officially started to roll on Daredevil: Born Again. Tuesday, News12 confirmed the production was filming in Yonkers at a municipal building that serves as the city's mayoral office. According to the news channel, filming will take place in the city until Friday, and it seems as if the scenes are all being filmed outside.

Interestingly enough, Yonkers is a relatively lengthy jaunt from Hell's Kitchen, some 16 miles north of the neighborhood that's long been associated with the Man Without Fear. In the videos of the set, no actors were seen.

What is Daredevil: Born Again going to be about?

Beings the first footage of the series production was captured at a mayor's office, one might quickly associate that with Marvel's recent Mayor Fisk storyline where the iconic villain became the mayor of New York City. It's a position he held for several years within Marvel canon up until this past year when Luke Cage was voted mayor the Big Apple. We already know Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin is going to play a big part of the series and given Mayor Fisk has been quite a popular story for the character of late, it'd certainly make sense for Marvel Studios to adapt that for screen.

The series is set to be Marvel Studios' longest Disney+ series yet at a whopping 18 episodes, which means the production will have plenty of opportunities to adapt various comic runs from Mayor Fisk to the beloved comic series the show draws its name from.

In addition to D'Onofrio, Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal are also reprising their roles from Netflix's DefendersVerse. The trio will be joined by MCU newcomers Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, and Nikki M. James.

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!