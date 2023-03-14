Daredevil: Born Again Star Breaks Silence on New Marvel Series

Daredevil: Born Again officially began filming a week ago with production taking place at a municipal building in Yonkers. While the series will feature the return of actors like Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, the show's ensemble has been fleshed out with people who've yet to appear in a Marvel property. That includes The Many Saints of Newark star Michael Gandoflini, who has been cast in the series in an undisclosed role.

Though virtually nothing is known about the actor's identity within the franchise, he's recently expressed excitement at joining the largest franchise in Hollywood. "I'm very giddy about it and very excited. I'm counting the days until we start and am honored to be a part of it," Gandolfini said in a new interview with ET Canada. "We get to shoot in New York and people are going to be really happy to see these characters that we previously saw in the Netflix series in the MCU."

What is Daredevil: Born Again going to be about?

The series is based on the legendary Marvel Comics run donning the same name. Given that same storyline was already partially adapted for the third season of Netflix's take on the Man Without Fear, it's likely Marvel Studios will deviate from that specific story. Regardless, D'Onofrio said earlier this month fans should expect big things from the show.

"It's going to be very very cool. Very different than the Netflix show which was as we know was amazing," the actor tweeted earlier this month. "Yet this is brand new and really smart. We are going to surprise everyone with it. And yes it's going to be really cool."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

