Daredevil: Born Again Reports Sparks She-Hulk Discussion

New Daredevil: Born Again details have people talking about She-Hulk. Yesterday it was announced that Charlie Cox would be joined by Jon Bernthal's version of The Punisher in the Disney+ series. However, fan-favorites like Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Hensen are not scheduled to return according to The Hollywood Reporter. Naturally, there was some talk about the most recent version of the character on the streamer in She-Hulk. Some of the Daredevil fans were mixed on his appearance in the legal comedy. But, comics-faithful pointed out the hero has plenty of romantic entanglements over the year along with a sense of humor that comes through quite often. (There are some pretty hysterical line reads from Cox during the Netflix series!) So, the debate about Born Again has shifted into high-gear.

Bernthal is ecstatic about his return and had previously mentioned the possibility. "It's unbelievably humbling how much people sort of responded to this version of Frank, and I can't tell you how much it means to me because he means so much to me. He's in my blood, he's in my bones," Bernthal previously said about revisiting the character. "So it's not about whether we do it, it's about getting it right, and doing the version that the fans really deserve. We'll see. I mean, all of those decisions are made in rooms I am not invited into... But Frank's always there, he's always a part of me. And when we get the call to go, I'll be ready, and I'll make sure that I do everything I can to make sure that we do it right, or we won't do it at all."

WHAT DO U MEAN FOGGY ISNT RETURNING pic.twitter.com/nsGdzDzybb — Bella Ramsey emmy campaign manager (@rejectedhannah) March 7, 2023

Did you like She-Hulk's approach to Matt Murdock? Let us know in the comments down below!