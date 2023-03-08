Daredevil: Born Again Reports Sparks She-Hulk Discussion
New Daredevil: Born Again details have people talking about She-Hulk. Yesterday it was announced that Charlie Cox would be joined by Jon Bernthal's version of The Punisher in the Disney+ series. However, fan-favorites like Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Hensen are not scheduled to return according to The Hollywood Reporter. Naturally, there was some talk about the most recent version of the character on the streamer in She-Hulk. Some of the Daredevil fans were mixed on his appearance in the legal comedy. But, comics-faithful pointed out the hero has plenty of romantic entanglements over the year along with a sense of humor that comes through quite often. (There are some pretty hysterical line reads from Cox during the Netflix series!) So, the debate about Born Again has shifted into high-gear.
Bernthal is ecstatic about his return and had previously mentioned the possibility. "It's unbelievably humbling how much people sort of responded to this version of Frank, and I can't tell you how much it means to me because he means so much to me. He's in my blood, he's in my bones," Bernthal previously said about revisiting the character. "So it's not about whether we do it, it's about getting it right, and doing the version that the fans really deserve. We'll see. I mean, all of those decisions are made in rooms I am not invited into... But Frank's always there, he's always a part of me. And when we get the call to go, I'll be ready, and I'll make sure that I do everything I can to make sure that we do it right, or we won't do it at all."
WHAT DO U MEAN FOGGY ISNT RETURNING pic.twitter.com/nsGdzDzybb— Bella Ramsey emmy campaign manager (@rejectedhannah) March 7, 2023
Can't wait for multiple more months of this...
She-Hulk and Daredevil fight pic.twitter.com/1z7YRKdqpe— Marvel Cinematic Universe – Phase Four (@MCU_PHASE_4) March 5, 2023
People just love Matt
I don't care too much for the rest of She-Hulk, but the daredevil episode was fire. https://t.co/NxFFz8pqyw— IronAgent (@agent_iron) March 6, 2023
So many opinions
How are you gonna have all 18 eps of Daredevil take place in NY, and not have Karen or Foggy??— Andrés from (Earth-8096) (@artmachine8096) March 7, 2023
Matt even says in She-Hulk that "WE do Pro-bono work"
A fan of the portrayal despite not enjoying the show
Nah man I didn't like she-hulk but daredevil was so good in it— Walkman (@Walkman131) March 7, 2023
But for real though
All I’m saying is, She-Hulk better appear in Daredevil— ✨Palletlover✨ (@Palletlover) March 7, 2023
A lot of emotions out there
I was feeling pretty hopeful about daredevil being in the mcu after the she-hulk episode but today has been … oof. it’s gonna be interesting, besties, it’s gonna be interesting— hayley 😶🌫️ (@bishopsbeetle) March 8, 2023
Everybody is just hoping for the best
They handled Daredevil well in She-Hulk, so yeah.
We’ll see about the Punisher, but since Jon said he’d only come back if the Punisher was rated R, I got a good feeling about Born Again. 😌 https://t.co/5q2oBr0leF— Key'Shawn Watkins #BLM (@KeyWatkins51299) March 8, 2023
Wait and see
I mean, they did fine with Daredevil in She-Hulk, but we’ll see about my boy Frank https://t.co/jtpC9qrKhP— Random Nerd Brain (@RandomBSTheory) March 8, 2023