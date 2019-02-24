‘Daredevil’ Star Charlie Cox Is “Feeling the Anger” of Netflix Cancellation, Hopeful Petition Makes a Difference

Marvel’s Daredevil helped launch Netflix‘s universe of Marvel series, with the streaming platform’s decision to cancel the series after Season Three shocking fans around the world. Passionate viewers have started various social media campaigns, including a #SaveDaredevil petition. Fans aren’t the only ones frustrated by Netflix’s decision, with star Charlie Cox being equally disappointed with the series coming to a close.

When asked by ComicBook.com if he had a message for all the #SaveDaredevil fans, Cox replied, “Just thank you. Just, thank you, and it’s so cool that people care that much, and it’s difficult because I love the character so much, I love the show so much that I’m feeling the same feelings. I’m feeling the disappointment, I’m feeling the sadness, I’m feeling the anger about it and I’m trying not to…I don’t wanna get my hopes up, because obviously, I know that an online petition doesn’t necessarily mean anything’s gonna happen, but also, you hope that in this day and age the people who make those decisions do listen to what’s going on online and if we make a big enough splash then maybe something can be done.”

Marvel’s Iron Fist was canceled in mid-October, which wasn’t as big of a shock, given it earned the poorest reviews of the Marvel Netflix series. Only a week later, Marvel’s Luke Cage was canceled, despite having a passionate fan base. In late November, word came that Daredevil was canceled, which fans weren’t expecting, especially with a new season having debuted in October.

Last year, FOX canceled both Lucifer and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, only for fan support to see Lucifer granted a final season and Brooklyn Nine-Nine picked up by NBC. Fans are hoping for a similar outcome for Daredevil, though Disney’s ownership of Marvel might cause complications.

“I don’t know what the legal rules are, I don’t know what the politics are behind it all, but I’m hopeful that, at some point, we’d be able to pick up the batons, as it were. And continue on with this journey that we started,” the actor noted. “So my message is thank you and keep it up. I think we’re almost at a couple of hundred thousand signatures and we started with a goal, they started with a goal of fifty thousand or something so let’s get more people to sign it.”

You can add your signature to the movement over at Change.org, with the petition closing in on 200,000 signatures.

While it’s unclear if and when we’ll get to see Cox as Matt Murdock again, fans can check out the actor in the crime thriller King of Thieves, which hits Digital HD and VOD on January 25th.

