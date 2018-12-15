‘Daredevil’ Star Teases Foggy Nelson’s Wedding in Future Seasons

When Daredevil‘s third season came to a close, fans of the Netflix series were left with a feeling of hope when it came to the core trio of Foggy, Matt, and Karen. With Fisk behind bars the three are poised to have a fresh start working together again outlining their new “Nelson, Murdoch, and Page” endeavor on a napkin. However, the surprise cancellation of the series means that fresh start is one fans will never see and according to one of the show’s stars it’s not the only one the cancellation takes away from fans.

Amy Rutberg, who played Marci Stahl on both Daredevil and The Defenders, recently told Inverse that had the series been allowed to continue into seasons 4 and 5 Marci and Foggy would likely have ended up married.

“From a personal level, I would have loved to see what would have happened with Marci and Foggy,” Rutberg says. “I would have liked to see them get married. There probably would have been some conflict before, but sadly none of those things happened.”

That Foggy and Marci would eventually get married isn’t something that will surprise fans of the series, but not getting to see it happen may feel like just another twist of the knife for Daredevil fans. If the shocking cancellation — which appears to be more of a decision by Netflix than something that Marvel wanted — wasn’t difficult enough, there’s very little hope that the series and characters could continue on Disney’s upcoming streaming service thanks to a rumored contract clause prohibiting it.

“There is this very real contract with Netflix,” Rutberg said. “I had heard 18 months, maybe it’s two years. I suppose it’s possible that Marvel could buy them out, but I have not heard so much as a whisper.”

That said, Rutberg doesn’t think all hope is lost. The power of fandom and social media has proven to be the salvation for a handful of cancelled shows, such as Lucifer and even Young Justice which was revived five years after its last episode. It’s not entirely impossible something similar could happen for Daredevil.

“Fans should know there really is power in social media,” Rutberg says. That’s how companies like Netflix track the success of these shows: How much people are talking about them on social media. Your tweets and hashtags have power. People are listening.”

In addition to Daredevil, both Luke Cage and Iron Fist have already been cancelled. Netflix is still committed to airing the new season of The Punisher, premiering in January 2019, as well as another season of Jessica Jones but the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Netflix remains in doubt.

