Daredevil Fans Remember Series on Third Anniversary of Cancellation

Three years ago today, Netflix shocked most Marvel fans by pulling the plug on Daredevil. Though most saw the move coming at the time due to the cancellations of Iron Fist and Luke Cage, plus the talk of a service that’d soon be revealed as Disney+, the move was the final nail in the coffin for the fate of the streamer’s “DefendersVerse” of Marvel shows.

In the years since, the #SaveDaredevil movement has become one of the biggest fandoms across the genre, working feverishly to see the show and its cast members return in any shape, way, or form. The latest rumors suggest Charlie Cox will soon return as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but until then, fans are just remembering their favorite parts of the series as they continue lobbying the powers that be for any Daredevil news whatsoever.

man, the Daredevil finale was INCREDIBLE. The screaming, the layers and layers and layers of depth of the villain, the hero, the anti-hero, wow that final battle. Shit. Marvel rarely does something so incredible. — Alice | #𝔸𝕘𝕒𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕠 (@GroovyPenguin) November 29, 2021

3 years ago today, #SaveDaredevil was born 🤯. And as we wait with anticipation for what comes next for the campaign, we've pulled together some highlights + favorite moments we've experienced with the #Daredevil fandom, aka the #FandomWithoutFear! For more, read the 🧵below… pic.twitter.com/AQqd30M5zP — Team #SavedDaredevil (@SavedDaredevil) November 29, 2021

3 years ago today. November 29th 2018. Netflix cancelled Daredevil. pic.twitter.com/sWLuBdiwPI — Jimmy Folino #WhoDey 🐅- BLM, StopAsianHate 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrNiceGuy513) November 29, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th while all three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.